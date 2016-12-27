WWE News: Braun Strowman Transitioning Into A True Main Event Talent

Braun Strowman was rumored to head into WrestleMania in 2016 and face none other than Brock Lesnar. The seeds were planted at the Royal Rumble, but it never happened because Strowman wasn’t ready yet. It looks like he might be ready now and another big WrestleMania match might be coming, this time against Roman Reigns. As ESPN reported, Braun was the center of attention on Monday Night Raw this week and had the best match of his career.

Stephanie McMahon sent out Braun Strowman to fight Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw and he looked like a beast in the match. The reason for the match was two-fold.

First of all, Seth Rollins came out when Stephanie McMahon was in the ring and called her husband Triple H a coward for ignoring his challenge. Second, Rollins challenged Braun Strowman because the big man came out last week and laid out both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. While Rollins received the match, Roman Reigns also wanted to face Braun as well.

This ended up the second week in a row that Monday Night Raw was built around Braun Strowman and he is paying off the trust by remaining very interesting.

Last week at WWE Roadblock, Sami Zayn received a match against Braun Strowman. Mick Foley told Sami that he just needed to last 10 minutes against Braun to win the match. Sami lasted the full 10 minutes and was still going strong at that time when he hit the Heluva kick at the end.

Braun Strowman was furious after the match and came out on Monday Night Raw and demanded Sami Zayn. Mick Foley said that he gave Sami the night off and that sent Braun out on a rampage. He interfered in a match between Sin Cara and Titus O’Neal and destroyed Sin Cara, who had to be carried out on a stretcher.

That could have been the end of the story for Braun Strowman last week but then he came out again during the main event. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho were fighting Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins when Braun came out. He took out Roman Reigns, destroyed Seth Rollins and then put down Roman once again.

That was foreshadowing of what is likely to come. WWE rumors indicate that Braun Strowman will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in 2017. It’s not as big as a match against Brock Lesnar would have been, but it is still considered one of the main matches for the show since Roman Reigns is a top level WWE talent.

Word is that Vince McMahon is still mostly interested in matches at WrestleMania where a face has to face a monster heel on the show. This could be a way to get Roman Reigns more cheers as he is sent to face the unstoppable Braun Strowman. It also might help since Braun Strowman is one of the few WWE stars bigger than Reigns, making Roman at least look like an underdog.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman continued to kill people. He came out during a match where Bo Dallas and Darren Young fought The Shining Stars. Strowman came out and killed all four of them, leading into his match with Seth Rollins, who came out to face Strowman without Roman Reigns by his side.

That match saw Seth look competitive but it also consisted of Braun stopping Seth every step and just throwing him around like a rag doll. If Braun Strowman looks that good against a former world champion in Seth Rollins, beats Sami Zayn in their last man standing rematch next week, and then wins a feud with Big Show, as is rumored, that sets him up for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

While Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns doesn’t seem like a WrestleMania-caliber match, if the WWE keeps booking Braun to look this strong, the match could end up being a huge moment at the big event and finally set up Roman Reigns as someone the WWE fans can get behind.

