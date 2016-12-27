‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Reveals He Ignored His Longtime Love For Months, Did She Stand By His Bad Behavior?

Charlie Hunnam has a lot of making up to do. The Sons of Anarchy alum just revealed that he ignored longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis for months while filming a project. How did McNelis handle the cold shoulder?

Us Magazine reports that Hunnam didn’t communicate with McNelis during production of The Lost City of Z. The movie was largely filmed in remote areas of Columbia, and Hunnam had problems sending letters home.

“We went to Colombia, and the mail system doesn’t really work very well,” Hunnam shared. “It’s completely unreliable. I received a letter from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and things she was saying that she hadn’t received the two letters that I sent before.”

Hunnam could have tried other means of contacting McNelis. Instead, the actor used the communication lull to help get into character and stopped sending her letters altogether. For Hunnam, the move “obviously makes me sound like a total bastard, appropriately so.”

Hunnam plays the role of Colonel Percy Fawcett in the film. Fawcett was a well-known British explorer who mysteriously went missing in the 1920s after seeking out the famed city. While Hunnam certainly used the isolation to his advantage, Just Jared reports that he admitted that he was “very apologetic” once he got home and even bought McNelis some jewelry as a peace offering.

“I had the benefit of shooting in Colombia, where they have rather lovely and somewhat cheap emeralds,” he explained. “My girlfriend is a jewelry designer, so I was able to come back with an appropriately sized gift. It didn’t remedy all of the trouble I was in, but it got me halfway there.”

Meanwhile, Daily Mail is reporting that Charlie Hunnam also dished on the chances of his return to the Sons of Anarchy world in Kurt Sutter’s upcoming spin-off, Mayans MC. Hunnam was tracked down after a hike in Runyon Canyon and asked if he will reprise his role as Jax Teller in the new series.

“Listen, if they call me… if they want me to do a little dream sequence…” he admitted. “I’ll do anything for Jax. I love that guy, but I think I’m dead.”

Hunnam’s character died at the very end of the series when he drove headfirst into an oncoming semi-truck. With the spin-off taking place after the events in Sons of Anarchy, the only way Hunnam could return is in the form of a flashback or a dream. Sutter could make this happen, and at least Hunnam sounds like he is on board for returning for a short cameo.

Mayans MC will center around the story of EZ Reyes, a prospect of a Mayan charter on the border of California and Mexico. The show will focus on family families and violence through a Latino lens, not too dissimilar from Sons of Anarchy.

Sutter has not made any major casting announcements for the new show, and it isn’t clear how many SOA veterans will appear throughout the show. SAMCRO had a lot of connections to the Mayans through the years, so it’s entirely possible that a few fan favorites will crop up from time to time.

While fans wait to learn more about Hunnam’s involvement in Mayans MC, the actor is making the most of the Christmas holiday. According to Daily Mail, Hunnam was spotted picking out a Christmas tree in Los Angeles last weekend.

Wearing a dark scarf and golf hat, the Sons of Anarchy star lifting the tree all by himself to the hood of his car. He later offered a smirk to onlookers before driving home with the tree.

Fans can watch Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson in action when The Lost City of Z premieres in theaters on April 21, check out a preview below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]