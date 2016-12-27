Despite Rita Ora’s Sexy Style, She Wishes She Could Dress Like A Man

Rita Ora has a very provocative sense of style. The 25-year-old singer is often seen stripping down in photo shoots and on social media. Even though she’s quite feminine and flirty, the British pop star and actress would much rather dress for comfort these days.

Rita Ora got very flirtatious when she narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in her new selfie on Snapchat. The songstress teased her fans as she snapped photos in her cozy white robe, which she left untied as she exposed her cleavage. Ora kept it going by adding a sultry pose and smoldering look for the camera. Her look was finished off with black eyeshadow and mascara on her top and bottom lids, reports the Sun.

Thank you Rimmel for another exciting campaign! Last job of the year!! ???????????????? A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:55am PST

Even though it’s clear that Rita loves to dress up and get sexy, she would much rather dress like a man any day of the week. Her love of fashion was inspired by her mother Vera, who she describes as “sleek, stylish and glamorous.”

“It all started with my mom’s wardrobe. She’s very extravagant, and she thinks she’s a star in her own right. She’s all about glamour – she’s extremely sleek and stylish. She had these flowing dresses and suit pants with a white, crisp shirt and always wore Chanel No. 5 perfume.”

In her cover story for Paper magazine, however, Rita admits that she would dress “like a dude every day” if she could.

“If I could dress like a dude every day I would. But I love beauty. I like being beautiful, but I like doing it my way. I think that’s what’s important. Anyone can wear clothes; it’s just about how you wear them and how you inspire people.”

The “Hot Right Now” singer also spoke to Vogue about her own effortless style. The singer says that she also likes being covered up most of the time, even though her photo shoots and fashion campaigns beg to differ.

“I hate being cold,” she admitted. “I love layering and I’m a big coat collector.”

Ora also opened up about her New Year’s resolutions, including her fashion detox.

“I have a lot of clothes I don’t wear anymore, so I always give them to charities like Oxfam,” she said.

When it comes to her New Year’s Eve plans, she seems unsure of what she intends to do.

“I find it hard to not want to just party and not work for New Year’s. It’s all about figuring out what character I want to be,” she said when it came to her New Year’s Eve look. “This New Year’s I might just take it easy.”

What would a big celebrity like Rita Ora wear then?

“A nice pair of Zuhair Murad trousers with a T-shirt,” she added, laughing.

When it comes to statement pieces for the winter, Ora looks to British designers for some style inspiration.

“I’m proud to be British. I like being from London and having those designers and being able to take risks and be gritty with it. [Molly] did just win best breakthrough designer [at the Fashion Awards]. I think she’s fantastic [and] she’s from my neighborhood.”

Ora also has some New Year’s resolutions when it comes to adding onto her personal style.

“It’s about jewelry for sure,” she said. “I want to try big neckpieces.”

Face of confusion….Mondays A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:34am PST

Rita Ora is the new host of America’s Next Top Model. In the meantime, she has a capsule collection for Adidas and a new lingerie collection for Italian underwear brand Tezenis. While Ora takes control of the fashion world, she is set to appear in the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie and is working on her second studio album.

Going to buy some milk like…..???????????????????????????????? A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Dec 14, 2016 at 5:15am PST

[Featured Image by Chris McKay/Getty Images]