Leah Remini Not Backing Down From Scientology, Actress ‘Welcomes’ A Lawsuit

Leah Remini has been incredibly vocal about her distaste for Scientology. She was involved with the church from 1979 to 2013, leaving after finding out the reality of what was happening. Blindsided by the teachings and fully unaware of the allegations that were being brought up, Remini has now dedicated a lot of her time to exposing the truth. Partnering up with Mike Rinder and several other high-ranking ex-Scientologists, their stories are being aired on Scientology and the Aftermath on the A&E network.

A&E has been very forthcoming with the statements the church has put out about Leah Remini, insinuating she is a liar and only in this for the money. All of the statements can be read on their website, but several of them have also been read by Remini herself in the beginning of each episode of Scientology and the Aftermath. Allegations against the church are pretty severe, ranging from abuse to other crimes that could carry jail time.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Leah Remini gave an interview to Larry King recently. She dared the church to bring a lawsuit against her. If what she is claiming is false, they should be suing her for slander at a minimum. Remini claims that no one has been sued by the church and it likely won’t happen. In the event that it does, she is ready and willing to battle them. In fact, there have been several threats against ex-members of the church to sue, including one specific threat against Ron Miscavige, the father of Scientology’s leader, David Miscavige.

The ideology of Scientology is hard for many to grasp, often causing some to wonder how anyone like Leah Remini could buy into such nonsense. She has repeated several times that the beginning classes teach practical things. After spending over 30 years in a “religion” like Scientology, Remini is still working through the process of changing her beliefs. There have been questions about her motives regarding her docu-series, but she maintains she is doing it to expose the truth, not because she is bitter about leaving the church.

Several of the stories shared by Leah Remini on Scientology and the Aftermath have been eye-opening. One in particular featured Ron Miscavige. He was once a devout Scientologist and is no longer in touch with his son, David Miscavige. This is bizarre because his son, David, is the leader of Scientology. He emerged as leader when L. Ron Hubbard died, running the church for almost three decades now. After becoming the most powerful one, he treated his father horribly. Now that Ron has written a book chronicling what his experiences had been, there is no repairing the relationship between father and son as he has been ex-communicated from the church. More stories like this are being told but not necessarily in the spotlight or with the power behind a name like Miscavige.

You are seriously amazing! Thank you to all who support this series; You speak volumes to those who want to attempt to bully people into silence! And you comfort those who have not been silenced. Let's meet again tonight! @aetv #scientologytheaftermath A photo posted by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:38pm PST

With the bold statements Leah Remini is making against Scientology, there isn’t any surprise behind the statements released by the church against her. The series has drawn in decent ratings, getting more and more people interested in what is happening in this “religion.” It is often referred to as a cult, but has been given tax exemption for religious status. Remini is ready to take on Scientology and whatever they throw her way. She has done way too much to take back, and going forward is the only way to live now. The church is a scary thing and battling them will not be easy. If anyone is strong enough to take on Scientology and David Miscavige, it is definitely Leah Remini.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]