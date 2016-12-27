Michael Skupin Sentenced Up To Four Years In Prison For Child Pornography, Former ‘Survivor’ Star Still Maintains Innocence

Former Survivor contestant, Michael Skupin, will be spending one to four years in prison after he was just sentenced on Tuesday in his home state of Michigan on four counts of possessing child abusive materials. The sentencing took place in an Oakland County courtroom after a jury of eight women and four men found him guilty in November. The verdict was decided after only two and a half hours.

In addition to prison time, the Detroit News reported that Skupin will also have to register as a sex offender when he is out of prison and is forced to pay $31,800 in restitution, as well as court costs. His computer use will also be restricted for work only, no personal use at home or anywhere else. As for the larceny charges that was brought against him, he received four years probation.

#Survivor star #MichaelSkupin handcuffed and on his way to serve 1 to 4 years in prison. Watch @FOX2News at 5 for latest. pic.twitter.com/lx0SGUq3ZD — Rob Wolchek Fox 2 (@robwolchek) December 27, 2016

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said that he hoped that this sentencing of Michael Skupin will bring closure to the children and their families who have been affected by his actions. He mentioned that every time the photos were shared over the internet, these kids suffered even more. He sent out a warning to anyone else who thinks that it is okay to exploit and abuse children in this manner.

“Today’s sentencing is a strong message to those who prey on children: no matter who you are or what you do, we will find you. The act of downloading and viewing images of children in sexually abusive situations is reprehensible, this behavior re-victimizes the child victims over and over.”

Photos of sexually explicit acts of underage children were found on two computers that allegedly had belonged to Skupin. Officials had seized the laptops when they were originally investigating the 54-year-old former reality star over his Ponzi scheme called Pay It Forward, in which he recruited people to invest thousands of dollars, many of them family and friends. The money is then cycled through to a new investor who also donated money. After money was lost and tempers flared, someone decided to contact a reporter about the gifting scheme. State officials took over to investigate and they got more than they bargained for.

This whole thing caught many Survivor fans by surprise. Michael Skupin was a favorite contestant on the CBS show. He appeared in two separate seasons and was the first to have to be evacuated in 2000 from Australia after falling in a fire and burning himself badly. He then returned for another season of Survivor in 2012. He is also known for being a motivational speaker after his reality days.

The Michigander still says that he is innocent of the child pornography charges, even though he took a plea that he says he did out of fear. He sent an exclusive statement to People saying that he did not in any way download any sexually explicit photos of children or view any of those pictures.

“I maintain my innocence — I will continue this fight for as long as I breathe for all the people that are feel that they have to take pleas out of fear and who’s lives are forever altered by a system where sensationalized and untruthful media plays too big of a role which creates bias unfair judgements and allows for people to consider personal gains instead of justice.”

He did apologize for hurting those whose investments were lost as he applied that he thought he was helping those people with his Pay It Forward business. Michael Skupin was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs as he starts his prison time. He was described in the courtroom during his sentencing as shaking his head and in tears. He leaves seven children behind, although he has said that he is currently raising 11 kids. Any visitations with his minor children is ordered to be under supervision.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]