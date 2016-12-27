WWE News: Triple H Addresses Future Of WWE NXT And His Vision

WWE NXT is the future of WWE. Even though they don’t showcase all developmental talent, they are the ones who will shine on the main roster. Look at the NXT roster three years ago. It had Neville, Sami Zayn, Corey Graves, Bayley, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and several more who took care of what NXT is today. Those individuals, alongside Triple H and Dusty Rhodes, are a huge part of what NXT became. Live specials and pay-per-views later, it’s no longer a minor league system for the WWE.

It’s gotten so popular that it’s changed from a developmental system into a place where established wrestler can come to get a jumpstart to the latter half of their career. Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, and Austin Aries are great examples of people who have achieved notoriety in the wrestling world. TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling are good promotions to work for, but they have a niche audience that just cannot compete with the WWE.

Unlike the main roster, WWE NXT is always changing, largely in part to Vince McMahon plucking talent that he sees money in. Braun Strowman was a person who could’ve been the best heel in WWE NXT history. On top of that, that’s where many new talents hone their craft. Strowman had a lot of work to do during his arrival to WWE Raw. WWE NXT would’ve been the best place to learn the ropes from some of WWE’s best.

Triple H is at the helm of what is largely his baby. HHH oversaw many huge moments for NXT, which is unofficially his brand. Like McMahon for the WWE, Triple H helped build the promotion into a touring brand. His creativity and drive aren’t stopping here, as Triple H spoke to ESPN about his vision for WWE NXT moving forward.

“We say that it’s developmental, but at the same time it’s a third brand — 200 events this year, specials and the weekly show itself which are one of the most popular things on the Network,” Triple H said. “I think over the years you’re gonna begin to see RAW is its own brand, SmackDown is its own brand, NXT — you’re gonna see people move around. It’s no longer gonna be just, this guy got called up, it’s gonna be maybe ‘this guy got moved over, she got moved here,’ and see that transference of talent.”

In a recent article by the Inquisitr, Triple H talked about one of his best in WWE NXT, Nakamura. There has been clamoring among the WWE Universe as to why he hasn’t debuted on the main roster yet. He explained that fans get to see him every week and that the former New Japan Pro Wrestling star will have a clean transition to the main roster. It may not be for a few months or even another year, but it will happen.

Coming up this week on WWE NXT, Nakamura will wrestle for the NXT championship against Samoa Joe in a highly-contested rematch. It’s a special two-hour episode that takes place in Japan. According to spoilers, Nakamura won the championship over a month ago, and that will delay his main roster debut for a little while longer.

What WWE fans can hope for is a repeat of last year before WrestleMania 32. Sami Zayn faced off against Nakamura in his first-ever match in the WWE. Nakamura beat the former NXT champion and Zayn left NXT entirely. Perhaps a newcomer can take down Nakamura so he can move up to the main roster. If Triple H is worried about star power, they can always build new stars.

[Featured Image by WWE]