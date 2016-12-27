Dallas Cowboys Thrash Lions, Dak Prescott Shines, Tony Romo Stays Benched

Going into Monday Night Football Dallas Cowboys had already secured home-field advantage for the playoffs. The Cowboys were sitting on a 12 – 2 record when the playoff-hopeful Detroit Lions came to town. Many Cowboys fans thought that their teams secure position might see Dallas owner Jerry Jones give his second string a starting place. Of course, the man that many Cowboys fans want to see in a starting position is legendary quarterback Tony Romo. Those fans were to be disappointed, as rookie Dak Prescott, ensured that Romo kept his seat on the bench warm.

Prescott has been a revelation for the Cowboys this season. Dallas fans must have feared the worst when news of Romo’s spinal injury broke, but Romo’s injury gave Prescott an opportunity that he has grabbed with both hands. Prescott has thrown 23 touchdowns and over 3,600 yards in his rookie season. As the Cowboys thrashed the Detroit Lions, Prescott had another steady evening. He threw for three touchdowns and 212 yards against Detroit.

With an impressive season under his belt, it would have been no surprise to see Dallas turn to Romo for the games against the Lions and the Eagles. The Cowboys do have a few injury worries as we go into the final week of the season, so it would be tempting to rest key players. The Cowboys seemingly decided to stick to a winning formula, Prescott played, and Romo kept the bench warm as they ran out 42 – 21 winners over the Lions.

Tony Romo is hailed as one of the greatest ever Dallas Cowboys, so it is interesting to note that, with one game to go in the regular season, Dak Prescott has already surpassed Romo’s stats in his rookie season. According to official NFL stats, Romo finished the 2006 season with 2,903 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Will Tony Romo Play For Dallas Cowboys Against The Eagles?

With Dallas certain of home field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Philadelphia Eagles out of the playoff picture, Sundays game is something of a dead rubber. The Cowboys would be forgiven for fielding a weakened roster, but according to ESPN, that will not include benching Dak Prescott.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says that the only way Prescott will miss lining up against the Eagles is if he is injured. In the circumstances Jones sees little gain in sending out Romo to run a few plays.

“We don’t feel like that any gain we’d get for him that him stepping out there running a few plays or series would be worth the risk.”

Jones was full of praise for Prescott’s performance against the Lions but was quick to point out that Dak is still learning.

“Look at what Dak Prescott learned tonight and what’s now in his computer that wasn’t there before tonight in terms of working with Dez [Bryant] in terms of executing the offense. “With him being a rookie, we really need all these reps he can get, including any reps we get this week and next week, because we want him to be as educated and as well-prepared and have as much as experience as he can when we get in the playoffs.”

It seems clear that Jones now sees Prescott as his number one quarterback, but he is keen for the 23-year-old rookie to pack in as much experience as possible. The Cowboys will hope that Prescott stays fit throughout the playoffs, and they clearly want the security of a fit Tony Romo as backup. Jones clearly sees more risk in playing Romo, than he does in having to play the veteran if Prescott gets injured during the critical stage of the season. Having a rusty veteran, who has no game time since September, is better than losing your backup quarterback.

Of course, Cowboys fans are desperate to see Romo get some game time, in what will surely be his final season with the Cowboys. It has been widely reported that Romo will not want to stay around if he isn’t playing. Romo has been a Cowboy’s player for his entire professional career but, as reported in the Inquisitr last week, he is likely to move elsewhere if he can secure a starting place for what may prove a final swansong.

[Featured Image by Michael Ainsworth/AP Photo]