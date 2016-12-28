Justin Bieber Wraps Year, Career Comeback With Inspiring Grammy Video

Justin Bieber and every other artist nominated at the upcoming 59th Annual Grammy Awards still have two months to fret, bet, rewrite speeches, and perfect their good sport face.

Ahead of the biggest night in music, Bieber’s team — headed by manager Scooter Braun — have unveiled a beautiful, moving promo video for the pop prince’s outside chance grammy run.

Braun tweeted out the visual on Monday, which is captioned “For Your Consideration.” The video focuses on Justin’s incredible 2015-2016 comeback and the four nominations he landed after releasing his latest studio album Purpose last November.

Bieber Grammy nominee, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Love Yourself,” and two “Big Four” awards — Album of the Year and Song of the Year — again for “Love Yourself”.

The Canadian won his first ever Grammy at this year’s ceremony for “Where Are U Now,” a game-changing collaboration with EDM titans Diplo and Skrillex, as Jack U.

Watch Bieber’s Grammy run video below.

The visual opens with the “Mark My Words” video in the Paris Goebbel’s-directed Purpose: The Movement, a 13-strong series of dance videos to accompany the standard edition of the Biebs’ Purpose album.

As the camera pans behind Justin walking backstage at a past music event, his own voice narrates the scene saying, “There’s a lot of people that are just waiting for me to mess up, because a lot of teen stars do.”

The scene cuts to Braun talking about his most famous artist signing in an interview filmed earlier this year.

Alluding to the (now) 22-year-old’s past troubles, the father-of-one admits, “He went through real stuff, and he’s a real person, and he’s a tough kid, and I think people are rooting for him now.”

At another point in the video, Braun says “I think what’s special about Justin’s album is nobody expected it.”

Elaborating, the music maven added, “I mean, many thought his career was over, so to see it come full circle like this, and have all these number ones.”

Of Purpose’s inclusion in the “Big Four” awards, the manager said, “to not only be nominated for Song of the Year, but Album of the Year, is a testament to the music.”

Scooter concluded, “And I believe that’s what the Grammys is all about — the music.”

For his part, Bieber spoke happily about his achievements and his comeback in his Grammy video.

Referring to 2016, the pop prince summed up his phenomenal trajectory, declaring, “This year has definitely been one of the best years of my life for sure though.”

“I’ve just been able to put out the music I want to put out,” Justin said, added, “Be creative.”

Reiterating the core message of his Purpose album, and seemingly how he sees and lives his life, Justin concluded, “Basically for a while there I lost my purpose or felt like I lost my purpose, and I feel like I got my purpose back.”

Does the “Sorry” singer stand a chance of winning at next year’s Grammys? Competition in each of his categories is tough, with contenders including heavy-weights Beyonce and Adele.

Time will tell. But, from one perspective — and perhaps, even the superstar’s himself — being nominated is the win.

Just two Decembers ago, few would have thought Justin Bieber would win even one Grammy, let alone be nominated for four more Grammys. But that’s exactly where he is at, thanks to a hit-packed album, a huge comeback story which captured no-one could resist, and a worldwide Purpose World Tour that’s delighted fans around the world.

The Grammys show will take place on February 12, 2017 live on CBS from Los Angeles. Who are you rooting for?

