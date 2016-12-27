Tarek El Moussa Allegedly Dated His Kids’ Former Nanny [Report]

Tarek El Moussa has been linked to nanny Alyssa Logan, 23, in recent months, but are they still involved in a reported romance?

Although Tarek El Moussa and his rumored flame have stayed completely silent regarding what has gone on, and what is currently going on, between them, rumors continue to swirl regarding their time together — and their possible romance.

On December 26, Us Weekly shared details of Tarek El Moussa’s Christmas with his kids, including Taylor Reese, 6, and Brayden James, 1, and revealed that the Flip or Flop star had allegedly been involved in a “short-lived fling” with Logan.

Tarek El Moussa and his now-estranged wife, Christina, announced they had separated after seven years of marriage and two children earlier this month, despite having been separated since May of this year.

Tarek El Moussa’s alleged relationship with Alyssa Logan was said to have begun months after he and Christina parted ways. As a Radar Online source explained last week, Tarek El Moussa’s friends insisted he avoids getting close to his much-younger employee, so rather than date the help, Tarek El Moussa allegedly let Logan go so that they could begin their romantic relationship in September.

According to a second report, shared by TMZ, Tarek El Moussa and Alyssa Logan were seen together at a Florida Georgia Line concert in October, but later that month, they reportedly called it quits.

“[Tarek El Moussa] hooked up with 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, who was taking care of Tarek and Christina’s 2 kids and also performing assistant chores,” the outlet revealed to readers.

The outlet continued, confirming that the rumored hookup wasn’t scandalous like those of Ben Affleck, Jude Law or Gavin Rossdale, who were all accused of cheating their wives with their former nannies because they began dating four months after Tarek El Moussa’s separation.

Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Christina, parted ways in May after an odd incident at their Yorba Linda, California home.

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life,” the couple said in a statement to People Magazine. “We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward.”

In May, a “crying and shaking” Christina reportedly called police after Tarek El Moussa fled their home with a gun after what was described as “an altercation.” Then, as the magazine’s report revealed, Tarek El Moussa hopped their fence and took off onto a nearby hiking trail.

Ultimately, Tarek El Moussa was located at the Chino Hills State Park after 11 police cars and a helicopter were dispatched and later, he claimed his “intentions were misread.”

“[Tarek El Moussa] was going on a hike and took a gun for protection from mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes and rattlesnakes,” he and Christina El Moussa said in their statement.

As for the gun, Tarek El Moussa reportedly has a gun collection, which includes five firearms kept “unloaded and in a locked gun safe.” However, during the incident in May, Tarek El Moussa reportedly agreed to turn the firearms over to police for 30 days.

Since going their separate ways earlier this year, Tarek El Moussa, 35, and his now-estranged wife Christina, 33, have been living separately and are doing their best to move on as they reportedly continue to date other people.

“We have both dated other people following the separation, but neither of us is ready to announce anything in terms of another relationship,” they said regarding their potential romances.

Although Tarek El Moussa and Alyssa Logan were seen in videos from the Florida Georgia Line concert in October, there has been no other physical evidence of a relationship.

