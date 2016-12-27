‘The Perfect Stalker’ In Lifetime Movie, Woman’s Histrionic Personality Leads To Obsession, Murder, Starring Danielle Savre

The Perfect Stalker is a new Lifetime movie that is slated to come your way this Friday. Like always, Lifetime continues to deliver the best in television movie thrillers, leaving fans wanting for more. This week’s thriller, The Perfect Stalker tells the story of a dangerous new neighbor who suffers from Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD). It is directed by Curtis Crawford and written by Bryan Dick and Suzanne Dolan. The Perfect Stalker stars Danielle Savre as Grace, Jefferson Brown as Harris, Krista Morin as Erin, and Scott Gibson as Harvey, according to the Internet Movie Database.

Synopsis Of The Perfect Stalker On The Lifetime Channel

Grace is having a hard time in her life. Her constant mood swings and anger issues seem to be ruining her marriage. Still, Grace refuses to admit that she has a problem.

When her husband decides to take her to see a shrink, all hell breaks loose, and now he’s in danger.

While visiting with the psychologist, Grace’s husband, Harvey, learns that his wife has Histrionic Personality Disorder. From her becoming furious and spilling wine all over the table, to her lashing out in public and losing her temper in fine restaurants, it seems that this new diagnosis explains all of her bizarre behavior.

Sadly, it isn’t just a matter of calming down; Grace needs help before someone gets hurt. However, it looks like help didn’t arrive in time for Harvey, who has been found dead in his home from an accidental fall from a ladder.

With her husband dead, the non-grieving widow doesn’t waste any time moving to Philadelphia, where she finds a charming new neighborhood to live in. When she meets her new neighbor, Erin, a nice woman from across the street, she quickly bonds with her and her new husband, Robert, who happens to be a book author.

Grace’s head is spinning as she becomes more obsessed with her neighbor’s husband. And Robert seems to be getting too close for comfort as he listens to Grace’s life story and learns that her husband had passed away peacefully from brain cancer.

For Grace, Robert feels deep sympathy and wants to help her in any way he can. However, Grace is becoming a third wheel in their relationship. It’s obvious that she is obsessed with Robert. And as she watches him make out intimately with Erin, Grace becomes even more infatuated with him and decides that she must have him all to herself.

At times, it feels like Grace is losing Robert, and just when she feels that she is losing her grip, she begins creating an imaginary stalker so that Robert will protect her.

To prove that there is a stalker on the loose, Grace fakes that she has been attacked, and she continues to try to convince Robert that someone is following her and wreaking havoc on her life.

Meanwhile, Robert is leaving town, and Grace is about to pop a socket knowing that she is on the cusp of losing Robert forever, so she devises a plan to get rid of Erin.

The already out-of-control situation becomes more frightening when Erin is suddenly attacked outside of her vehicle. But is it possible that someone saw Grace at the scene? After all, some people in the neighborhood believe that there is something off about their new neighbor Grace, noting that there has been no peace and tranquility in the neighborhood since she arrived.

Soon, Grace’s world begins to crumble, and the truth starts tumbling out as police detectives reveal that her husband’s death was most likely no accident but murder!!

About HPD (via Psyche Central)

“Histrionic personality disorder is characterized by a long-standing pattern of attention seeking behavior and extreme emotionality. Someone with histrionic personality disorder wants to be the center of attention in any group of people, and feel uncomfortable when they are not. While often lively, interesting and sometimes dramatic, they have difficulty when people aren’t focused exclusively on them. People with this disorder may be perceived as being shallow, and may engage in sexually seductive or provocative behavior to draw attention to themselves.”

Lifetime’s movie The Perfect Stalker was filmed in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, with Tom Berry, Neil Bregman, and Pierre David executive producing, according to Reel One Entertainment.

According to My TV Movies, the running time for this feature film is 90 minutes. Be sure to watch The Perfect Stalker this Friday, at 8 p.m on Lifetime. Did you miss Lifetime’s last stalker movie? It was called Stalked By My Mother. Read about it here.

[Featured Image by Reel One Entertainment]