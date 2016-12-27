Kylie Jenner Wears Taylor Swift’s Black Sequin Jumpsuit Amid Butt Implant Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift rarely share the same fashion sense. But it looks like the two celebrities have worn the same look this year.

The 19-year-old reality star and the 26-year-old singer narrowly escaped a fashion mix-up by wearing the same outfit on different days of the year. Jenner took to Instagram to show off her bum and side boob in her black sequined jumpsuit at Kris Jenner’s Christmas party. It was obvious that the younger Jenner sister wore the jumpsuit to show off her curves, which have been the center of headlines lately.

Eve ???????? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

She took to Instagram to show off her outfit, writing, “So grateful to be able to experience another over the top amazing Christmas. Thank you God for all my blessings this year,” along with a heart emoji, reports Teen Vogue.

Kylie paired her sequined jumpsuit with diamond earrings and a statement watch. She also reverted to her signature raven black hair, in case you haven’t noticed lately.

So grateful to be able to experience another over the top amazing Christmas. Thank you God for all my blessings this year ❤️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:22pm PST

Krismas ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

Meanwhile, Swift wore hers at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year in April when she was still dating DJ Calvin Harris, according to Hollywood Life. She chose to wear it belted and even matched it with black sequin peep-toe ankle boots. The singer kept her look simple when it came to her makeup and jewelry. Swift’s outfit made the rumors swirl that she had either gotten butt implants or butt padding.

Fans noticed that the singer’s behind had more definition. Taylor has been spending a lot of time at the gym lately, which could be the reason for her curvier figure. However, not everyone is convinced. Radar Online spoke to three top plastic surgeons, who never treated Taylor, but claim that the songwriter has gotten a new booty.

“The photos do seem to suggest that Taylor may have had a buttock enhancement, but as thin as she is, the only way this could be possible is if she had solid silicone buttock implants placed,” said Dr. Anthony Youn. “It’s not a very common surgery, and many plastic surgeons don’t perform the procedure due to the risks that buttock implants can have, such as infection.”

“The transformation from picture one to picture two could be the results of a Brazilian butt lift, Silicon implants, or fat transfer,” Dr. Zara Harutyunyan told Radar.

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Susan Evans said, “It’s possible she may be wearing underwear with pads, but more often than not, stars have buttock augmentation AKA a butt lift! After all that drama with Kim Kardashian, I would not be surprised if she augmented her back!”

Turks & Caicos ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 13, 2016 at 8:32am PDT

Kylie Jenner has been under scrutiny for her ample behind as well. It all started over the summer when she posed for exclusive photos in the Bahamas on her 19th birthday. In October, she took to her app and website to deny the rumors and credits her weight gain for her curves, reports Us Weekly.

“[I haven’t hard] a** implants. You know, I used to be 120 [pounds]. I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing like, 136. But it’s all right, I like the chunkiness.”

“I don’t really think I have the fattest a**,” the teen admitted, “but I know my angles.”

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Tabasum told the Daily Mail that she believes Kylie had both her hips and butt done. She quickly slammed the starlet for having too much done too soon.

“Kylie is really young though, and there is a lot that I think she has had done at such a young age – fillers, Botox, peels,” she explained. “She has had her hips and butt done for sure.”

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans ????Get them at FashionNova.com ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

Who do you think wore the jumpsuit better — Taylor Swift or Kylie Jenner? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner]