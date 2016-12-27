Tom Arnold Claims He Could Take Down Donald Trump

Tom Arnold claims he has offensive and racist The Apprentice recordings of Donald Trump saying the N-word, according to The Daily Beast. But none of the show’s staffers have confirmed that such racist outtakes even exist.

Tom Arnold is apparently trying to steal some attention from the media by smearing Trump, who’ll become sworn-in as the U.S. President on January 20. Arnold has been a vocal supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but after Clinton lost the election last month, the comedian has focused on throwing mud at Trump.

Tom Arnold Mysteriously Ended Up with the Illusive Outtakes of Trump Saying ‘Every Racist Thing Ever’ https://t.co/aDjaPrWNGb pic.twitter.com/S3TwQ5nTYl — CitizenSlant (@CitizenSlant) December 22, 2016

Last week, Tom Arnold claimed he had seen a secret outtakes compilation made by The Apprentice staff showing Trump saying “every racist thing ever,” including the N-word. In his interview with radio station KIRO, the comedian claims he has evidence of the now U.S. President-elect saying “every offensive, racist thing ever.”

“It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a r*tard, just being so mean to his own children.”

Tom Arnold claims that the threat of legal retribution has kept him and The Apprentice staffers from leaking the exclusive recordings to the media. The comedian also went as far as saying that the Sunday before Election Day, he received a call from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s CAA agent, Michael Kives, allegedly sitting next to Clinton, and asking the comedian to release the tapes of Trump saying the N-word.

Former Minnesota comic Tom Arnold: ‘Apprentice’ outtakes show Trump making ‘racist’ comments https://t.co/9Lr3yUkjQN pic.twitter.com/qLxwzRAIvl — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 27, 2016

While Kives didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast‘s request for comment, none of The Apprentice staffers appear to have confirmed Tom Arnold’s claims that these racist outtakes exist.

Last Tuesday, Tom Arnold took to Twitter to claim he had just received a voicemail from Trump’s camp about a defamation suit, according to Global News. The comedian added, “it’s on!”

Wife told me there’s house line VM from Trump Camp about defamation suit so it’s on! Open Apprentice vaults 4 discovery! Miss Universe too!! — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 21, 2016

@TomArnold thanks for not caving in to the the bullying by trump and his team. Look forward to what you have to show! He’s awful — michael mitchell (@NCINNYC) December 22, 2016

Hunter Walker @YahooNews calls after “being in touch with people from Trump Campaign about defamation suit” trying 2 scare me? I’m from Iowa https://t.co/ReMAvU5iQu — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 22, 2016

While Trump certainly didn’t have the best reputation during his time on The Apprentice, there’s no evidence that proves Tom Arnold possesses those racist recordings or that such recordings even exist.

Trump has been accused of many things, including of being a racist. But Tom Arnold doesn’t have the best reputation either. While The Apprentice staffers deny there’s a compilation of Trump saying racist things, multiple staffers claim the now U.S. President-elect used to call a deaf Oscar-winning actress “r*tarded” and even used the racial slur “Uncle Tom” about rapper Lil Jon.

Lil Jon Confirms Donald Trump Wouldn’t Stop Calling Him “Uncle Tom” On “Celebrity Apprentice” DONALD TRUMP’S I https://t.co/rfmcsJDp3N pic.twitter.com/ISVrx1Jwsk — HD Quality, dir (@shotbyHD) November 10, 2016

However, Tom Arnold’s claims that he at one point possessed the key to preventing Trump from becoming the U.S. President are not being taken seriously by many people. The Daily Beast did, however, talk to long-time The Apprentice staffers to find out if there was ever any outtakes reel with Trump saying racist and offensive things.

None of the six Apprentice staffers could confirm Tom Arnold’s claims. One unnamed Apprentice staffer told The Daily Beast he had no idea what the comedian is even talking about.

“He had nothing on his mind except for sex and saying a lot of offensive stuff, but if there’s video compilation like bloopers on a DVD where he’s saying ‘c***’ and [‘n-word’] then I never heard of it or watched it.”

In October, nearly a month before Election Day, Trump’s reputation took a hard hit after a video recorded in 2005 of Trump admitting to groping women leaked on the Internet. When making his claims, Tom Arnold could have been inspired by the October story and wanted to get similar attention from the media.

In the 2005 video recorded on an Access Hollywood bus, Trump is heard discussing a failed attempt to seduce an unnamed woman. The now-U.S. President-elect revealed that he had tried to “f***” that woman but she was married.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]