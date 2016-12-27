Hillary Clinton Leaves Supporters Hanging, Again, As 2020 Election Speculations Pick Up Steam [Opinion]

Anyone who was a Hillary supporter before #ImWithHer was a thing knows one thing about Hillary Clinton. She will definitely tell you when she’s not doing something with a certainty so direct one is left wondering why they dared asked the question in the first place. But when she’s doing something, she says thank you and “let’s look forward with hope.” The latter was the case in an email letter Hillary Clinton recently sent supporters, reports ABC News.

Donald Trump’s final thoughts of 2016 so far have been, “That’s very nice, Putin, and thanks for slamming Hillary Clinton for me too,” as the Inquisitr recently reported.

But Hillary Clinton said “thank you for a very popular win, all 66 million of you” in a recent email to her supporters. The Trump name didn’t even come up, nor did any talk of future plans.

Hillary Clinton sends a holiday email thanking her supporters: "I'm proud of the vision and values we fought for." pic.twitter.com/agFW2gXOGJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 26, 2016

This Hillary Clinton style echoes the better part of 2015 when speculations of the Hillary Clinton presidential run were largely quiet utterances until #ImWithHer was a thing. Today, Hillary Clinton supporters are being thanked by her in an email, and speculations about a 2020 run have picked up steam.

Although Hillary Clinton is not the direct source of those speculations, what she doesn’t say often leaves supporters hanging. She did tell her supporters she would be in touch in 2017.

Those speculations of a third bid for the presidency by Hillary Clinton were fueled last month when a reporter, Ron Fournier, who has provided long-time Clinton coverage through sources close to the Clinton camp, tweeted out some hints on the matter.

Fournier was immediately refuted by the public, saying, “I don’t think Clinton has any desire or plan to run again.”

Fournier responded saying, “People close to her disagree.”

Raising doubts about legitimacy of election, even w/out overturning result, is part of Clinton's plans to keep her options open for 2020 — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) November 28, 2016

Those speculations have not faded. A Politico poll out last week showed that 62 percent of Democrats don’t want Hillary Clinton to run again. Those poll numbers can go anywhere in two years, which is when candidates are expected to start announcing their intentions for Elections 2020. That people are even still talking about a third Hillary Clinton run, however, suggests it’s a notion that many take seriously enough to poll.

In the Politico poll, the two Democrat names that came up as favored for the 2020 election were current Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. Senator Elizabeth Warren is another name that comes up frequently with the topic of the 2020 election, and she was also listed as a favorite in the Politico 2020 election poll.

With the 2016 election tipping on a spread of only 80,000 votes between the Rust Belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, and a popular vote lead by almost 3 million votes, Hillary Clinton certainly holds a mandate to run again in the next election cycle. Whether that will happen or not remains to be seen.

However, Hillary Clinton left her supporters, and 2016, on a high note when thanking them in her recent email. In it, she referenced the popular vote landslide and wished her supporters a happy holiday season.

“Before this year ends I want to thank you again for your support of our campaign. While we didn’t achieve the outcome we sought, I’m proud of the vision and values we fought for and the nearly 66 million people who voted for them.”

ABC News reports that she also encouraged her supporters to keep “pressing forward,” adding, “It is our responsibility to keep doing our part to build a better, stronger, and fairer future for our country, and the world.”

This echoed the same sentiment Hillary Clinton left supporters with the day after the election when she quoted scripture saying, “Let us not grow weary.”

Scripture tells us: Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap, if we do not lose heart. pic.twitter.com/snXfdLgZq8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

Hillary Clinton closed her year-end letter by saying that she looked forward to “staying in touch in 2017,” noting her eyes are only on the future with the simple phrase, “Onward!”

She signed it saying, “With deep appreciation and warm wishes, I am, Yours, Hillary.”

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]