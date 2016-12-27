Ryan Reynolds’ Wife Blake Lively Ready For Third Baby? ‘Deadpool’ Star Dreams Of Nine Daughters, Not Movies, As 2016 Ends

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are in love and believe that they have a near-perfect family. So it’s no wonder that they want to show them off whenever possible! The Deadpool star and The Shallows actress debuted as a family of four before the end of 2016 when the Canadian actor was awarded a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And Ryan didn’t hold back on expressing his dreams of having a big family… nine daughters to be exact!

While getting a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame is a big deal, when Ryan and Blake brought their daughter James and the newest addition to their family, Ines, to the unveiling, much of the public’s attention was on the perfect Hollywood family.

“Ryan Reynolds was honored with his very own plot of sidewalk on Thursday, and along for the ride was actress Blake Lively and the couple’s children—marking their first public appearance as a family,” Mashable reported.

The Deadpool actor did not forget to bring his famous sense of humor to the event. Even when thanking his wife and family, he used a liberal amount of his cutting humor.

“You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me, second only to this star,” he said.

“You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.”

Check out his wife Blake Lively commemorating the moment on her Instagram.

Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable …Always has been, but now we have a fancy ????to show for it. ???? A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Possibly because he was so elated after receiving his own star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, he quickly went to the media to reveal that he would love to have seven more daughters with his wife.

“Ryan Reynolds wants to have a big family…nine daughters to be exact,” Just Jared reported.

“The 40-year-old actor, who is already dad to daughters James and Ines, recently explained that he’d be thrilled to have a house full of little girls.”

“If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled,” Ryan Reynolds said.

“Really, like I genuinely would be. Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. My brothers and I, there’s four of us, we would destroy the house […] That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, because I don’t want a wiffle house. I just want the house to be normal.”

Seeing how their fans are an avid supporter of their families, it looks like that will not be a challenge for Ryan and Blake!

…well this made my night. Thank you @sophieandlili ???????????? A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

It has been a long and winding path to achieving a stable and growing family for Deadpool actor. His first wife was another blonde bombshell, Scarlett Johansson, to whom he was married to for three years. They had no children between them and the divorce, though quiet and amicable, still seems to have lingering negative feelings.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Scarlett Johansson hinted that he got a little jealous when her career started taking off.

“The logistics of being with another actor are challenging,” Scarlett said to the magazine.

“There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing.”

Now that relationship is behind him, it looks like he is ready more than ever to start making his dreams into plans.

But Blake Lively may not be so keen on getting pregnant again so soon after having her second baby. Her Instagram posts towards the end of 2016 have been about getting her body back after giving birth to her second daughter Ines. She even named shedding baby weight as her New Year’s resolution.

The Shallows star even managed to give a shout out to her favorite food brand in the progress.

“New Years resolution started early– I WILL fit into my jeans again gall darnet,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks @getepicured for making it tasty. This is not an ad. This is me getting it up for healthy food.”

Do you think Blake Lively will get pregnant in the new year? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]