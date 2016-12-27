Kim Kardashian Still Dressing Up And Living The Luxe Life

Kim Kardashian is still looking like her old self. The 35-year-old reality star has not changed her ways since she was robbed and held at gunpoint at her Paris apartment back in October. Although Kim has taken a leave of absence from social media, she still is living the life of luxury.

According to a new report via Radar Online, Kim Kardashian has since promised that she would stop flaunting her lavish lifestyle, but she is still at it behind closed doors. The Kardashian sister has spent a lot on Christmas gifts.

“Kim went crazy again with buying gifts this year. She never looks at prices of anything but only wants to get unique gifts for her kids, Kanye and all of her family and friends.”

While Kim wore a simple gold band on her ring finger, the same source told Radar that she has still been spending a lot of money. The only difference is that she’s not showing it off on her social media accounts.

“Kim bought really expensive gifts,” the source added. “She spent a ton of money decorating the house. She isn’t going to blast out the things she bought or gets but she is spending a lot this Christmas. Paris definitely shook her up. But she isn’t going to let that stop her from giving her kids every amazing thing in the world she can buy for them.”

Back in October, five armed gunmen broke into Kardashian’s hotel in Paris and took off with her $4 million diamond ring. She has since disappeared from social media and has been rarely seen in public, except when she recently popped up on Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat account. Sources have told the media that Kardashian has re-evaluated her life and career and has realized that material things no longer matter to her anymore.

That doesn’t mean the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t going to stop looking good. She made an appearance at Kris Jenner’s Christmas party on Saturday, December 24 with the rest of her Kardashian and Jenner sisters, reports Us Weekly. Kim was seen dressed up in a festive gold evening gown that showed off her curves. She accessorized her look with a thick black choker, pin straight hair, and a new lip ring.

Kim remained in the videos. She smiled “demurely” and even posed for photos with the rest of her sisters. Even Khloe had to make a comment about Kim’s new flashy look.

“How to die…? How dope is my f***ing sister?” Khloe said as Kim quietly smiled for the camera. “Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a bada** b****, Kim!”

It looks like Kardashian is slowly returning to her luxurious and glamorous self. According to ET Online, she wore a floor-length Alexander Wang gown that featured a ruffled bodice.

“Look who it is in the house, Mrs. West in the building,” Khloe is heard saying in one of the videos.

Even Kim’s adorable little daughter, North West, was decked out in her holiday finest. She briefly took over Khloe’s Snapchat account and documented a video of the 3-year-old smiling in her Aunt Khloe’s arms.

“Look at Northie in her Alexander Want custom little dress. She loves it,” Kim told their followers.

Of course, Kardashian’s lip ring is receiving its own share of speculation. Some news outlets have already remarked whether or not her new lip jewelry is real or not, but it’s not like the Kardashian has any other piercings that the media knows about. It’s likely that it could have just been a fun accessory for the holiday season.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s edgy new look? Are you surprised to hear that she hasn’t scaled back on her extravagant lifestyle? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]