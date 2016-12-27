‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Slams MTV For Faking Scenes: ‘There Is A Lot Of Editing’

Leah Messer is once again speaking out against MTV. The mother-of-three hasn’t been portrayed in the best of lights on Teen Mom 2 and blames it all on the way MTV edits the show. What did Messer say about the coming season of Teen Mom 2?

In an interview with Radar Online, Messer opened up about how the network edits Teen Mom 2. Messer claims that she’s constantly worried about how MTV will portray her on the show and never knows how things will turn out until after the season airs.

“Yes, sometimes [I get nervous],” Messer admitted. “There is a lot of editing and all that. You don’t know what’s going to be on air.”

Messer faced a lot of heat last season for not making her daughters Ali and Aleeah breakfast to start the school day. She also allowed her youngest daughter, Adalynn, to consume sugar packets during a dinner outing.

“It’s so sad how the person behind the editing can even live a happy life by editing to manipulate the audience watching,” she said. “It makes me feel like my life story isn’t enough.”

While Messer faced a lot of drama in the past, she believes the coming season won’t be as intense. In fact, she has high hopes that her storyline this season will be more positive and will focus more on her family.

“There are a lot of positive things going on with the girls and I,” she admitted. “Good things, great things.”

With Messer starting to turn her life around, Radar Online is reporting that she might be ready to fight for full custody of her girls. The Teen Mom 2 star shares joint custody of the twins with Corey Simms. Is she ready to request full custody?

“Absolutely not,” Messer revealed. “I think the way that it is right now is great. It works for both of the kids and us.”

Messer and Simms are currently co-parenting Ali and Aleeah and appear to be doing quite well with the setup. Not only is Messer spending more time with her daughters, but she’s also repairing her relationship with Simms, who once accused her of using drugs.

“We actually co-parent great,” Messer noted. “We get along good. We’re in a very good place.”

While Messer’s two baby daddies have moved on to other relationships, she isn’t ready to start dating again. Instead, the Stir reports that Messer is working on building a healthy and stable relationship with her children.

“Honestly, I’m just focusing on myself and the girls,” she stated. “That’s the only thing I’m working on.”

Based on Messer’s recent interactions on social media, it looks like her plans are working, at least for now. That being said, anything can happen in the coming months, and there’s no telling how Messer will be portrayed once Teen Mom 2 returns next month.

Meanwhile, Enstarz is reporting that Messer also opened up about Ali’s health. Ali was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy a few years back, and Messer updated fans on her daughter’s status.

“She’s doing great,” Messer shared. “She has Muscular Dystrophy and she goes to the doctor every 4-6 months. We’re taking it day by day.”

Messer also took the opportunity to talk about bullying. The reality star recently shared a special message with her daughters on social media and encouraged fans to speak out against bullying.

“There’s not one child that should ever face bullying for being who they are born to be,” she said. “As the mother of an incredible special needs daughter. I recognize how early bullying begins & stand on #SpiritDay in support of all LGBT youth who are struggling with the same!”

Teen Mom 2 is scheduled to return to MTV on January 2.

[Featured Image by Bravo]