George Michael Known For Gay Rights, LGBT Support: Partner Fadi Fawaz Recalls Finding Dead Body On Xmas

In the wake of his sudden death, George Michael is being remembered as both a famed musician and a strong supporter of gay rights and the LGBT community. Among those speaking out about the performer is his partner Fadi Fawaz, who ended his silence about the musician’s death and described his heartbreak over finding George’s body on Christmas morning, reported Us Weekly.

“It’s an xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.”

Fadi, known as a photographer and hairstylist, also tweeted that he “will never stop missing” his partner. Fawaz altered his photo on Twitter to a snap showing him kissing Michael on the cheek. Fadi’s Twitter bio now repeats those words.

“I will never stop missing you xxx,” vowed Fawaz.

George’s manager, Michael Lippman, revealed that the cause of death on Christmas Day (December 25) was heart failure. The 53-year-old was discovered “in bed, lying peacefully” at his house in London, and police revealed that no suspicious circumstances surround his death.

Michael came out as gay in 1998 and has been with Fawaz “since at least 2012,” according to Us Weekly, which described their low-profile relationship.

“They were very private about their relationship, [but] the pair had been spotted holding hands on various outings throughout Europe.”

The famous Grammy winner previously dated Anselmo Feleppa, who passed away due to complications from AIDS in 1993, and Kenny Goss.

Goss and George dated for 13 years, once intending to wed, according to People. Kenny described his grief following the singer’s death, terming him his “dear friend and longtime love.”

“I’m heartbroken. … He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much,” said Goss.

“He was an extremely kind and generous man.”

The two began to date in the 1990s, following the musician’s “deep black hole” of depression after the death of what the media outlet termed his “first true love,” Anselmo Feleppa. Michael at one point announced his plans to marry Goss.

“I think we’ll just do the formal legal thing and then we’ll have a party,” said the musician, adding, “But no one’s going to be getting into a dress! Neither of us has the body for it, you know.”

However, in 2011, he revealed his split from Goss, describing his love life as “a lot more turbulent than I have let on.”

In the wake of his passing, the musician is being honored as a champion for the LGBT community and gay rights, reported the Guardian.

“[Michael will] be remembered for his work as a prominent gay rights campaigner as well as for his glittering pop career.”

Noting that George had been a “fervent support of LGBT issues,” the media outlet also reported that “some of his most famous solo work” referred to his “sexuality.” He came out as gay after an arrest in April 1998 for engaging in “a lewd act” that an undercover police officer allegedly observed in Beverly Hills, California. He received a fine of £500, along with an order to perform 80 hours of community service, and subsequently explained why he had delayed coming out.

“My mother was still alive and every single day would have been a nightmare for her thinking what I might have been subjected to,” he explained. “I’d been out to a lot of people since 19. I wish to God it had happened then.”

The performer also was candid about his belief that he did not think he would have had “the same career – my ego might not have been satisfied in some areas – but I think I would have been a happier man” while emphasizing that he had no moral issues with his sexuality.

“I never had a moral problem with being gay.”

During the year that he came out, Michael fronted a documentary about HIV, Staying Alive, which shared the experiences of six people who were affected by or infected with the HIV virus. The musician also supported the HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Twitter quickly overflowed with tributes to George for his LGBT support, including singer Miley Cyrus.

“Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always!” tweeted Miley.

The LGBT charity Stonewall also turned to Twitter to express appreciation, noting that he had “inspired many and your music will live on in the hearts of the community, along with Stonewall’s head of campaigns Robbie de Santos.

George Michael RIP. You soundtracked so many moments, and your visibility and pride helped 90s LGBT kids like me realise we weren't alone. — Robbie de Santos (@robbieds) December 26, 2016

Among those honoring George for his contributions to the gay community, many Australians described him as a role model and inspiration, reported ABC News.

Mardi Gras board member James Brechney described his actions as a true “game-changer” for the LGBT community, calling him an “absolute champion and hero for being such an activist, such a campaigner for LGBT rights; and at the same time popular.”

[Featured Image by MJ Kim/Getty Images]