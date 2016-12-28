Woman Suffocates One-Year-Old Son Before Shooting Herself Dead, Blames Husband In Murder-Suicide Facebook Post

A Pennsylvania mother suffocated her one-year-old son and killed herself after leaving an angry message for her husband on Facebook.

Police discovered the body of Sheri Shermeyer, Monday inside her Shrewsbury Township home, according to the Daily Mail. The 40-year-old had apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities say she used a pillow to deliberately suffocate her 12-month-old son, John Shermeyer. Their bodies were discovered after police were sent to the residence after she left a worrying 600-word post on Facebook, threatening to kill herself.

“I always thought of myself to be a strong person. I’ve been through hell and back and still had a smile. I’ve lost many people, family, friends, pets, jobs etc. But as of late, I don’t feel so strong. I have been slowly dying inside…I feel that the ONLY thing I have to live for is this little guy asleep in my arms right now, John. He is the only reason why I haven’t blown my head off right now. And even now, all I can think about is leaving this world. Putting a gun in my mouth and leaving. Which is what is going to happen.”

‘I’m tired of crying’ Sheri Shermeyer suffocates baby son then shoots self dead https://t.co/zrS809i1RM #suicide #depression — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) December 27, 2016

The lengthy message revealed that the 40-year-old was distressed over her life as a single woman despite living with her husband and was frustrated that he refused to keep his promises, admitting that she was emotionally spent from all the troubles emanating from the marriage.

“I’m tired of being told the grass is greener somewhere else, tired of crying, tired of being threatened with divorce, tired of being physically ignored, tired of being emotionally abused, tired of being not able to eat or sleep, tired of the stress, tired of the headaches, tired of it all.”

Sheri Shermeyer in the post admitted that she had given up all hope over the marriage. The 40-year-old said she initially thought that love conquered all, but had discovered that it is not enough in the case of her husband. According to her, she tried consistently to temper her husband’s anger and disgust with love, but he lashed out at her every time. The Pennsylvania mother said he had even gone beyond just abusing her and had thrown their one-year-old son into the fray.

"It was a day after Christmas, so she was apparently going through this during the holiday season," Claborn said of Sheri Shermeyer. @ydrcom — TedCzechYDR (@TedCzechYDR) December 27, 2016

Murder-suicide: State police say a friend saw a Facebook post by Sheri Shermeyer Monday that was concerning & notified cops. @ydrcom — TedCzechYDR (@TedCzechYDR) December 27, 2016

Bull said Sheri Shermeyer was a customer there. "I wouldn't say a regular, but she did come in here." @ydrcom — TedCzechYDR (@TedCzechYDR) December 27, 2016

“As of late you are hateful, ugly and downright mean…how about calling your son a pu**y? Or a whinny a** little b***h? Telling him that’s he’s always going to be stuck up my a**? Call me names all you want, but leave him out of this…You don’t deserve to have a son, to have a legacy.”

The Shrewsbury Township woman told her husband to go back to the single life he almost always threatened her with calling him an alcoholic and unrepentant drug user, that she and her son, John were both better off not having in their lives. Shermeyer revealed that she was putting the 600-word message on social media because he had always wanted to sweep painful issues under the carpet, make them unimportant and not address them. The 40-year-old revealed that she regretted all the years she spent with him and said he deserved to spend the rest of his life alone.

The Shrewsbury Township mother left her painful Facebook message before 11 am Monday according to the York Dispatch Register. The scathing post mainly directed at her husband generated an avalanche of responses. Many people offered support while others who expressed concern that she was going to kill herself and child, tipped off the police.

Two hours later, Pennsylvania State Police arrived at her home and found her dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Her son had died of asphyxiation. The 40-year-old woman had updated her Facebook cover photo on Christmas day with a caption reading: “Sometimes what you’re most afraid of doing is the very thing that will set you free.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sheri and John Shermeyer on Wednesday. The police are still looking into the incident.

[Featured Image by Cyano66/iThinkStock]