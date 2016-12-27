Tom Cruise’s Scream Is Becoming A Ringtone

Tom Cruise has a unique, one of a kind scream, according to the BBC. The 54-year-old actor’s scream is actively becoming a ringtone across the world. What’s all the hype about Cruise’s scream?

When Universal Pictures uploaded a trailer for The Mummy for screening in IMAX cinemas, it forgot to check the sound effects. In the trailer, Tom Cruise and co-star Annabelle Wallis can be heard awkwardly sighing, breathing, and screaming.

If Universal Pictures didn’t upload a raw version of the clip, the unnecessary disturbing noises would be drowned out by noise from explosions and gunfire, and nobody would bat an eye. But now Tom Cruise screaming is making the rounds on the internet.

While Tom Cruise’s screams went viral, some people even started setting the audio of the actor screaming as their ringtone. When Universal Pictures took notice of the mistake, the clip was removed from YouTube. But there were, of course, those who managed to download a copy of the raw clip prior to its removal.

It’s a rare occurrence that the distributors themselves are releasing clean audio of a Hollywood film, even by mistake. One YouTube user even uploaded a video in which he replaced the famous Wilhelm scream sound effect with Tom Cruise’s screams throughout the compilation.

While the new remake of The Mummy hits theaters in more than half a year – on June 9, 2017 – the film has already become a much-talked about film, mainly thanks to Tom Cruise’s memorable screams.

Next summer, diehard fans will surely feel distracted from the plot of The Mummy while trying not to miss that Tom Cruise scream in the film. In addition to using the scream as their ringtone, users started applying it to famous movies, according to Polygon.

Tom Cruise’s unedited scream even has its own name now: The Tom Cruise Wilhelm Scream. This week, YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit users have been actively replacing original audio effects from famous films with Cruise’s scream.

One YouTube user even made a minute-long compilation video that shows how Tom Cruise’s scream would sound if added to Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, Spaceballs, and Team America.

Tom Cruise is surely a dedicated actor. But in addition to that, he’s also an overly dedicated and loyal Scientologist, according to Vulture. Actress Leah Remini recently shared what kind of impact the Church of Scientology has had on the Edge of Tomorrow actor.

Remini has been outspoken about her experience with the Church of Scientology after leaving the organization. The actress shared that she had often spent time with Tom Cruise during her time in Scientology.

And while Tom Cruise and the rest of Scientology consider her “the devil” now that she left the organization, Remini has been openly talking about her experiences in Scientology. The actress even wrote a memoir called Troublemaker and did an A&E show: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

There have been all kinds of reports indicating that Tom Cruise allegedly went insane due to the influence of Scientology. The rumor has it that The Mummy actor won’t see his daughter Suri just because she’s not part of Scientology.

But Remini revealed to Larry King that she believes Tom Cruise knows that Scientology is “defrauding people out of their lives.”

“He is very aware that it’s an organization that is defrauding people out of their lives, but in his heart, I believe that he believes it.”

Remini says that Tom Cruise is “a fully dedicated and loyal Scientologist,” but added that the actor wouldn’t speak to her because he thinks she’s “the devil.” The actress explained that Scientologists are taught to believe that people who leave Scientology are “literally the devil” who mean them “harm.”

