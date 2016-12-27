Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky Enjoy A Dinner Date, Are They Getting Serious?

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky continue to spark rumors of a romance.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the 21-year-old model, who has been linked to a number of famous men, including Harry Styles, Travis Scott, and Jordan Clarkson, in recent months, was spotted enjoying a dinner date with the rapper in Los Angeles.

According to a report by Complex on December 24, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were photographed visiting Mastro’s Steakhouse in Los Angeles in Jenner’s Ferrari last Thursday night. In photos of the couple, Kendall Jenner was seen in a black ensemble and aviator sunglasses while her rumored boyfriend sported a purple and teal blazer with ripped jeans.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were first linked to one another earlier this year when ASAP Rocky supported Jenner and her sister, Kylie, as they launched their collection with PacSun. The rapper was also seen at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show around the same time.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky arrived for dinner in the model’s Ferrari, but as they entered the venue, the rapper proved to be quite the gentleman when, according to E! News, he “walked out first and held the door for her and led the way.”

While Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky haven’t yet confirmed the official status of their relationship, E! News told readers that the alleged couple has been growing closer over the past year.

“[Kendall Jenner] is seeing a few people, and she’s not exclusive with anyone at the moment,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s been going back and forth for a while with both Jordan [Clarkson] and A$AP Rocky.”

That said, Kendall Jenner is reportedly open to becoming exclusive with the rapper. As E! News explained, the pair has been on and off for nearly a year but their time together recently has become more frequent. Also, they have reportedly been seen clubbing together in recent weeks and often leave the venues together.

“[Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky] certainly have been spending more time together so it must be getting serious between them,” the source speculated.

Just a short time after Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were seen together at a couple of fashion events earlier this year, Jenner began spending time with Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson.

In addition to attending Coachella together with several friends, Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson enjoyed a party for the 4th of July before celebrating her 21st birthday together in November.

Over the summer, a source revealed that Kendall Jenner was allegedly dating both ASAP Rocky and Clarkson.

“[Kendall Jenner] is keeping her options open when it comes to dating,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She’s really enjoying playing the field and not putting all of her eggs in one basket. She loves spending time with A$AP Rocky [real name Rakim Mayers], 27, because he’s super creative and a great listener. Jordan Clarkson, 24, on the other hand is hilarious and spontaneous. But ultimately, having fun is her number one priority at the moment. She’s so busy with work that she would rather keep things casual and lighthearted rather than getting stressed out and feeling like she has to commit to one person.”

While Kendall Jenner may have been playing the field at the time, she hasn’t been seen with anyone but ASAP Rocky in recent weeks, which suggests she may be getting closer to a committed relationship. However, because Kendall Jenner has been so private about her love life in the past, it is hard to say if she’ll ever confirm if and when her relationship with the rapper becomes official.

