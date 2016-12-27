WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Rumored To Turn Heel

Sasha Banks and Charlotte had one of the best feuds of 2016 in the WWE. The two competed in everything from Hell in a Cell matches to Falls Count Anywhere matches and an Iron Man match to end the year. They traded the WWE women’s championship with Sasha winning it three different times through the year. Now that their feud has ended, it is time for Banks to figure out the next step in her career.

According to WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross in a recent blog post, that will probably involve a heel turn for Sasha Banks.

“As I said after WWE Roadblock, it seems to me that Sasha Banks will be a more viable villain with a need to cheat to win and it looks like that may be what @WWE is thinking as well.”

The Iron Man match between Sasha Banks and Charlotte was advertised as the end of their feud and the announcers clarified that there was no rematch clause involved in that match. That means that, even though Banks lost her title in the fight, there is no rematch for her title in the future.

Since that match, Charlotte has entered a feud with Bayley for the WWE women’s championship and Sasha Banks has apparently entered a feud with Nia Jax, who attacked an injured Sasha the night after the Iron Man match.

Whether the Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax feud lasts until WrestleMania is unknown, but WrestleZone reported that there are big plans for Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. Original WWE rumors indicated that the WWE wanted to see Sasha Banks vs. Bayley at WrestleMania to possibly pull off another Match of the Year quality match like they did in NXT.

With Charlotte vs. Bayley likely to be the WWE match, that leaves Sasha Banks looking for something else. The idea of Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax makes sense. The WWE is planning a Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match for the show in order to give the often booed superstar a chance to face a giant on the big show.

The WWE loves to book heroes against seemingly unbeatable giants at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns is one example. Sasha Banks taking on the big Nia Jax is another example of this match type.

If the WWE has Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax at WrestleMania, they might wait until the night after WrestleMania to turn Sasha into a heel. The idea right now is that Vince McMahon sees huge potential in Bayley as the biggest face in the WWE women’s division.

If Bayley is the person who finally ends Charlotte’s unbeaten pay-per-view streak at WrestleMania, she will be on top of the world. Sasha Banks could come out the night after that event and congratulate Bayley before turning on her friend. It would immediately turn fans against Sasha and then Banks can do what she is best at – working as a heel.

While Sasha Banks has been a decent plucky face since starting her feud with Charlotte, she is best suited as an arrogant heel. Her “boss” persona is better utilized as someone who cares only for herself. While the WWE saw the Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks feud as too great to pass up on, and Charlotte is a natural heel, Sasha needs to freshen up her character because just crying every time she won was getting old for many fans.

A Sasha Banks vs. Bayley feud has a great chance to really turn Sasha Banks into a bigger star. That is also a feud that could really top the one against Charlotte because the two of them are more similar in size and skill. That feud could really light a fire in an already hot women’s division.

[Featured Image by WWE]