Chris Brown May Be Still Carrying A Torch For Karrueche Tran

“Loyal” singer Chris Brown still appears to be carrying a torch for ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Despite being romantically linked to Asian model Krista Santiago and having reportedly recently presented her with a key to his lavish L.A. digs, Brown posted the comment “still want it” to a photo his scantily clad ex posted on Instagram.

Tran has not commented on her Grammy-Award winning ex’s post.

Only a few days before, Brown posted a photo of a Pokeman-themed painting to social media he insisted he and Santiago worked on creating together. Santiago also recently posted a video of a Rolex watch Brown is rumored to have gifted her for her birthday.

His apparent public lust for Karrueche also comes just days after his mom went live with her wish that he and fellow ex Rihanna would find a way to rekindle their old flame.

Meanwhile, Tran recently insisted in a TV interview that she is now totally focused on herself and her career. When quizzed as to rather or not she fears Brown will have songs about her on his upcoming album she hinted she hasn’t given the idea of it much thought.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m so happy, I’m so focused on myself and my career,” she said. “I have so much going on… I’m worried about myself. I can’t worry about boys right now.”

After seemingly appearing near inseparable, she and Brown infamously split in 2015 after it became public knowledge that he had fathered a child with another woman while they were still a couple.

As for Rihanna, Joyce Hawkins left little doubt about who she hopes her son will ultimately settle down with and choose as his mate over the long term.

“As far as Joyce is concerned, no one holds a candle to Rihanna for Chris,” said a source. “Joyce knows that Rihanna is the true love of Chris’ life.”

Brown and Rihanna split in 2009 when he was criminally charged with physically attacking her during a quarrel while the two were in Los Angeles to attend the Grammys.

He was ultimately sentenced to probation and ordered to stay away from the sultry singer. Later, the two tried to reconcile their relationship, but split again after a short while.

“These other girls who Chris has been with in the past have been with him only to use him for his fame, exotic travels and money,” a source added of his mom’s way of thinking. “What he and Rih had was genuine and Joyce wishes he find that love again and with her.”

Brown has refrained from commenting on his mother’s wishes, but recently turned heads when he took to social media to rant and argue that men may cheat more but “women cheat better.”

His verbal tirade fueled speculation he was referring to trouble in his then rumored fling with Cydney Christine.

“Playing games when she was lucky enough to score the hottest guy on the planet,” a seemingly infuriated Brown posted.

He later reflected, “We cheat on our girlfriends, but we don’t want them to cheat on us…We cheat for sex, but when a woman cheats, she cheats for love and affection. She cheats with a guy that can potentially replace you. We cheat the most, but women cheat the best.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna has publicly insisted she is happy about Brown’s rumored relationship with Santiago and only hopes her ex can come to love and support her the way “she knows he can.”

