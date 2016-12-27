WWE Rumors: What Does Last Night’s ‘Raw’ Mean For Roman Reigns?

Last night’s Raw, of course, brought us one step closer to WrestleMania, and the latest WWE rumors suggest that we know the next moves that Roman Reigns will be taking on what seems to be his path to being the Universal title holder!

According to Sky Sports‘ latest round of WWE rumors, last night, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns — two of the three members of The Shield — teamed up to the deliver a KO on Kevin Owens and Chris Jeri-KO (since this is how he’s spelling it now). This match actually did more than show that Rollins and Reigns still have a tag-team firepower that existed back when they were in the Shield. This match actually prevented Kevin Owens from becoming a dual titleholder, which suggests that WWE creative doesn’t want to give a dual title to Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns. It also, however, lends proof to the speculation spoken about, yesterday, that Roman Reigns is actually on his way to becoming the next Universal champion.

But if that does happen — if, indeed, Roman Reigns takes the Universal title from Kevin Owens — where does that leave Roman or Kevin? What will WWE creative do with the story line in 2017?

“@BraunStrowman made a big mistake last week. He deserves a big fight, so that’s exactly what I’m here for!” – @WWERomanReigns #RAW pic.twitter.com/TMuFTsuakR — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 27, 2016

According to Forbes Magazine‘s latest round of WWE rumors, we’ll be getting most of those answers come the Royal Rumble. As it stands right now, Roman Reigns is the only “major” fighter that the WWE knows what to do with at the Royal Rumble. This makes it easy for him to stand out amongst a group of relative unknowns, but that also indicates that the WWE needs to do something about its lack of true superstars on their roster.

“It feels like the winner of the Sami Zayn-Braun Strowman will be a clear contender for the Universal Championship. If Reigns somehow wins that title, a Reigns-Strowman feud has potential to very entertaining with Reigns in the rare position as a vulnerable underdog. If Owens retains the Universal Championship, the Owens-Zayn backstory could be revived for a more meaningful title feud.”

But it’s no matter if Roman Reigns does, indeed, take home the Universal title, because he has had a winning year in 2016.

According to the latest WWE rumors report from Cageside Seats, Roman Reigns has had a banner year in 2016, but Cageside Seats suggests that Roman Reigns will not be participating in the Royal Rumble.

Furthermore, Finn Balor will not be participating in the Royal Rumble, either, because he will not be fully recovered from his injuries that sidelined him in the first place.

But there are some interesting developments in the Wrestlemania arena, as well: Bayley is set for a major fight at the event, and there are some rumors that suggest she will be winning her first-ever women’s championship at the event! Dave Meltzer, meanwhile, suggests that Sasha Banks will also be fighting in Wrestlemania, as well.

Cageside Seats, however, recommends that you not take everything they say as gospel truth until other news comes to light.

“Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.”

[Featured Image by WWE]