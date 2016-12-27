Justin Bieber Reportedly Romances Gal Pals Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin After Selena Gomez Feud

Justin Bieber has been enjoying a well-deserved break from his Purpose World Tour, and for fans of the pop prince, that means a chance to hunt for hints that he’s either beginning a new romance or rekindling a relationship with a former girlfriend. Bieber has recently been linked to not just one but two former gal pals, with both supermodel Kendall Jenner of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame and long-time friend Hailey Baldwin reportedly spotted reuniting with Justin. The reunions come in the wake of the Biebs’ now-famous social media spat with another former girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Earlier this month, Bieber was seen climbing aboard a private plane with a mystery girlfriend. Now that mystery woman has been identified as Kendall Jenner, according to Hollywood Life.

Justin and Kendall have been friends for a long time, and they headed off together for a short pre-Christmas vacation, reported the media outlet. Bieber’s and Jenner’s reunion reportedly included a visit to Utah, and they were seen with Patrick Schwarzenegger at Five Guys in Park City.

Initially it was thought that Justin’s secret gal pal joining him on the trip was Madison Beer, but she shared that it was Kendall instead. However, Bieber’s reunion with Jenner reportedly ended when they returned to Los Angeles, at which point he was seen with Hailey Baldwin.

Justin and Hailey have been involved in an on-again, off-again romance since the start of 2016, and apparently Baldwin is one of Bieber’s top choices when he has time to rekindle relationships during his breaks, noted the media outlet.

Hailey and Justin reunited at a Christmas party in West Hollywood, according to Ace Showbiz, which noted that although he is taking time off from his Purpose World Tour, he’s not taking time off “from partying and surrounding himself with pretty girls.”

However, Bieber was seen exiting the party solo, accompanied only by a huge fur coat and superstar-sized glasses. His comment about the scene focused on that coat.

“Yeah, it’s f**king real!” yelled the Biebs from his car.

It was Kendall going on a Jet with Justin to fly to Utah on December 16th, now they are back in LA and Kendall is with Gigi!???? pic.twitter.com/c9ShsVqKny — Patric Mueller (@MuellerPatric11) December 20, 2016

Prior to the reported identification of Bieber’s “mystery woman” as Kendall, there was speculation that Justin might be leaving on a private plane with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena, reported Yahoo.

The last woman that Bieber actually dated openly was Sofia Richie. But his romance with Sofia resulted in drama trauma, with fans posting hostile comments about Richie. That negative feedback caused Justin to threaten to “shut down his Instagram page,” noted the media outlet. Bieber’s threat turned into a feud with Gomez when she defended his followers and advised him to stop sharing all those photos of himself with Sofia.

“if you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only.”

She also urged him not to “be mad at your fans,” noting that “they love you.”

The Instagram feud took place in August, and Justin subsequently deleted his account and reportedly was “ignoring his ex’s phone calls,” according to the Daily Mail.

Although the 24-year-old “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress publicly apologized for what she had posted on Bieber’s Instagram account prior to the deletion, he reportedly did not want to talk with her. She had “been trying to reach out to Justin after she criticized him online for threatening to make his Instagram account private,” reported the media outlet.

Bieber was described as “rather amused” that Gomez attacked his threats to delete his Instagram account because she reportedly once issued the same threat. In addition, he reportedly denied writing the responses that implied Selena had cheated on him with One Direction star Zayn Malik, crediting “trolls” for those comments.

Although some fans continue to hope that Justin will reunite with Gomez, Hollywood Take pointed out that the Biebs seems to be making it clear following their Instagram war that he’s just enjoying romancing multiple women. He provided his dating status during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I am not dating anybody.”

As for whether he’s taking time to hunt for the perfect woman, he denied that as well.

“Single,” summed up Justin. “I’m not really looking either.”

