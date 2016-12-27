Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Sued By Babysitter: Former NFL Fails To Show Up In Court?

Kim Zolciak has been making headlines for the past several months over her finances. It’s no secret that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star used to spend a lot of money and many people seem to think that Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann have spent all of the money they received from the NFL. Now that he’s no longer working with the NFL and playing for a team, the millions may not be rolling in as easily as before. Of course, they are filming Don’t Be Tardy and Kim has teased to go back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, possibly because they are losing money. Now, a babysitter is suing Kim’s husband Kroy as he has failed to pay her for her services.

According to a new Radar Online report, Kim Zolciak‘s husband has been sued after the couple hired a babysitter to help with their children. They supposedly hired the babysitter for $11 an hour, but the sitter was never paid for her services. Radar Online claims that the babysitter is suing Kroy for $288 in back wages and an additional $79 for other costs. This lawsuit is supposedly for services that started back in 2015.

“I worked for them for tow [sic] days babysitting,” the babysitter has revealed in the lawsuit papers, adding, “They don’t want pay me. They said pay me $11 dollars for hour [sic].”

Even though Kim Zolciak isn’t named in the suit, it sounds like she could be held responsible as she must have known that her husband was hiring a babysitter. Plus, the sitter is suing for unpaid worked, and the $288 would add up to around 20 hours of unpaid work. It’s unknown what the additional $79 is for.

In the lawsuit, the sitter claims she worked one day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and was trained on one day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m — under the impression that she was making $11/hour, according to Radar Online. Apparently, the sitter was never told that Kim Zolciak and Kroy wouldn’t be paying her for training, even though she had dedicated 11 hours over two days to work and sitting the children. The girl, who remains nameless in the suit, claims she needed the money to send home to her family in Mexico, as she was taking care of her sick mother. She also claims that she sent excessive messages to both Kim Zolciak and Kroy in order to get the cash.

Interestingly, Kim Zolciak and Kroy claim that they agreed to pay her $5.15 per hour, which is the state’s minimum wage. In addition, they also claim that they asked her for her mailing address so they could send her a check, but the babysitter failed to provide one. Apparently, Biermann has revealed that he will pay her $134 for her services, but not the $288. In addition, Kim Zolciak’s husband has also asked that the babysitter cover his attorney fees, as this was just an inconvenience. Even though he had plenty of requirements, Kroy didn’t show up in court for mediation, so “the mediation could not be held.”

Kim Zolciak To Return To ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’? Kroy And Kim Are Open To It! https://t.co/764C2wsYvK pic.twitter.com/XmMml9eMsV — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) December 16, 2016

The Fulton County court has since dismissed the case as both Kim Zolciak’s husband and the baby sitter failed to show up in court. And it is interesting that Kroy would go to the lengths of having the babysitter pay the court fees, as he could have just paid the $134 and moved on with his life. But maybe he’s feeling the pressure, as Kim is now the main breadwinner of the home, according to All About The Tea.

“Kim has become the main breadwinner in the family since Kroy was released from the Atlanta Falcons. So Kim is pedaling her skincare line and looking for money-making opportunities. She has six kids and an extravagant lifestyle to support,” a source has revealed to All About The Tea.

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s husband being sued? Do you think they are running out of money?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]