‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: A Tale Of Three Mommies-Would Lulu, Nina, Or Claudette Be The Best Mother For Charlotte?

There is a battle going on between two women on General Hospital who are just aching to be little Charlotte’s mommy and it is about to get even worse. Lulu Falconeri is the girl’s real mother, while Nina Reeves is the one who has grown close to the child since she hooked back up with Valentin Cassadine. Don’t forget about Claudette Beaulieu, the woman who Charlotte thinks is her real mother. This is the tale of three mommies who are out to protect one sweet little girl from Valentin, and also from each other.

It is about to get ugly as a custody battle between Lulu and Valentin is about to happen on General Hospital soon. Lulu just found out that she has a daughter and is determined to gain full custody of her, but she will have to go through the papa whom Charlotte adores. She will also be taking on Nina, who has been giving her guy some advice on making sure he is aware that Lulu will fight like a mama bear for her child. Of course, Nina feels like a mama bear as well and according to Soap Central, the two women will have words over what they think is best for the child they have both grown to love. There could even be a cat fight eventually.

Unfortunately for Lulu, Charlotte has not warmed up to her at all. In fact, she seems to be pulling away from the woman that she just met and still has no idea is her mother. She still thinks that Claudette is her mommy but as General Hospital viewers learned recently, she is really the girl’s surrogate mother. She raised Charlotte as her own and went on the run with her to keep her away from Valentin. Now Lulu is doing the same to protect her daughter from her father.

Is Valentin really as bad as everyone thinks he is? Well, he did apparently kill Nikolas, Lulu’s brother, so that is a big black check mark against him. However, he seems to adore his daughter and takes good care of her. Then there is Nina and as everyone has seen in the past on General Hospital, she is not one to mess with, especially when it comes to kids.

Nina has been literally aching to have a child of her own. She was told that she can’t have babies and she was all ready to adopt someone else’s baby, but that never happened. Her past caught up to her, and Ava Jerome also got in the way. It was her child, Avery, whom Nina stole after forcing Ava into labor. Who would give their kid to someone who did something like that?

Valentin obviously wants Nina around, as does Charlotte. But does the newest Cassadine really love Nina or does he have an agenda for her as well? With the custody fight ready to happen with Lulu, it may be that Valentin is ready to take that important step with the Crimson editor. General Hospital spoilers coming from Soaps She Knows says that he will make a vow to Nina. Does this mean that he declares his love for her or something more?

Rumors say that these two lovebirds will end up getting married this week in order to keep Charlotte with them. This would be Nina’s dream come true. She has fallen for Valentin and many fans really like this couple together as well. Most importantly for her, she will finally become a mother.

Of course, she could have that all ripped from her if Lulu should win custody of Charlotte. Now, it would make it quite interesting if Claudette were to once again reappear in Port Charles while all of this was going on. She is the one who raised the little girl and would be the mother that Charlotte knows and loves. That poor child has been through the ringer when it comes to her parentage. She was first told by Claudette that Nathan West was her daddy, then it was switched to Griffin Munro. However, Valentin ended up to be Charlotte’s dad. Will he be able to keep his daughter with him now that he spilled the truth to Lulu?

What do you think, General Hospital fans? Would Charlotte be better off with Lulu and Dante or Valentin and Nina? Would you like to see Claudette come back to Port Charles?

