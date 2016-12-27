Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Celebrate Christmas Eve As A Family Ahead Of Her Return To ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated Christmas Eve together on Saturday night.

While enjoying the holiday festivities with Gwen Stefani’s three children, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, The Voice coach shared several photos and videos on social media, one of which revealed that the country crooner had graced guests with a “private show.”

In photos of the couple together with Stefani’s kids, it appeared that the boys had done their best to match their mom’s boyfriend by wearing plaid shirts, much like the one Shelton was sporting during the bash.

“The country superstar, 40, wore a baseball cap and plaid shirt as he strummed a guitar and sang the classic ‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’ along with accompaniment from an accordion and xylophone for assembled friends and family at the festive celebration,” Us Weekly revealed to readers on December 25.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for over a year.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began their relationship while filming the ninth season of The Voice at the end of last year. After Stefani split from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton split from his former partner, Miranda Lambert, Stefani’s relationship with Shelton went from friendly to romantic and earlier this year, they released a duet, titled “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

In addition to featuring a number of songs which seemed to be about one another on each of their albums, Shelton included “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” on his latest album, If I’m Honest, and during an episode of The Voice Season 10, he and Gwen Stefani performed the track for the very first time.

Throughout their relationship, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been bombarded by rumors of impending engagements, plans to wed and plans to start a family, but thus far, they seem to be perfectly happy with their relationship as is. That said, a source months ago told People magazine that an engagement could be coming soon.

“They are not engaged yet,” a source close to Gwen Stefani said at the time. “Everyone is expecting it to happen at some point, though… It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but Gwen is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake. It’s a serious relationship.”

“Their relationship is almost too good to be true,” added the Gwen Stefani source. “They are very much alike and really have a very special relationship. All the things that need to work out for two people to merge lives have worked out.”

In other Gwen Stefani news, the singer will soon reunite on-screen with boyfriend Blake Shelton for The Voice Season 12, which premieres early next year.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy [Gwen Stefani], Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to Season 12,” Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement, via Deadline. “With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

Gwen Stefani had been taking care of the odd-numbered seasons in recent years but during The Voice Season 11, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine were joined by new coaches Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys while Stefani tended to her “This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour.” As for Christina Aguilera, who appeared on the even-numbered seasons, her future with the show has yet to be confirmed.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and her co-stars, including boyfriend Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]