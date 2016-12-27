Tarek And Christina El Moussa Spend Christmas With Their Kids

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may have spent Christmas apart, but they both enjoyed time with their two kids, Taylor Reese and Brayden James.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to the love lives of each of the Flip or Flop stars, Tarek and Christina El Moussa remain focused on their kids and over the weekend, they each shared photos of themselves celebrating the holiday with their children.

“When you can’t get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time,” Christina El Moussa wrote in the caption of two side-by-side photos of her kids.

In Christina El Moussa’s first photo, she was seen sitting on the ground with her 6-year-old daughter Taylor on her lap. In the second picture, she was seen doing the same as her 16-month-old son Brayden stood beside her.

While Christina El Moussa couldn’t get her kids to pose together for her Christmas photo, she shared a second photo a while later which featured both children riding in a mini Cadillac while wearing monogramed pajamas.

Tarek El Moussa was also able to snap a photo of himself with his kids but with his photo, he was sure to tag himself at the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, California, where he has reportedly been living since he and Christina El Moussa parted ways earlier this year.

“Christmas thuggin!! We love our amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas from California!” he wrote in the caption of a photo which featured him holding each child in one of his arms.

While a Radar Online report later claimed that the estranged couple was in the same house at the time of their celebrations, that doesn’t appear to be the case — at least not when it comes to the photos shared online. In Christina El Moussa’s photos, the rustic glamour of her Yorba Linda, California home was seen, but in Tarek’s picture, he was tagged in Newport Beach, where TMZ confirmed he now lives.

Earlier this month, Tarek and Christina El Moussa confirmed they had parted ways in May after TMZ reported news of an incident in which Tarek had allegedly fled their home with a gun.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in a statement to People magazine at the time. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they continued in the statement. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Prior to the Christmas holiday, a source claimed friends of the HGTV couple were hoping that Tarek and Christina El Moussa would put their differences aside and spend Christmas as a family with their two kids.

“All of their close pals are hoping that [Tarek and Christina El Moussa] will get back together because they are a very popular couple,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They are also really great parents and they always put their kids first. Both Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1, are still really young and hopefully they will spend Christmas together as a family.”

“They have been through a lot over the years as a couple and that always counts for a lot, so, it would be great if they could be together just now.”

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into new episodes of HGTV’s Flip or Flop on Thursday nights at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]