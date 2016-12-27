Angelina Jolie Was ‘Furious’ After Therapists Reportedly Allowed Brad Pitt To See His Children On Christmas [Report]

Angelina Jolie was reportedly left furious after learning that therapists treating her and Brad Pitt’s six children had agreed to sign off on an arrangement which would allow the 53-year-old actor to see the kids on Christmas.

While Pitt did not spend Thanksgiving with his kids due to his bitter custody battle with Angelina Jolie, he is believed to have seen them on Sunday — and prior to the holiday, Jolie, 41, was said to be fuming.

“[Angelina Jolie] is furious about this,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on September 19 after just two years of marriage.

As TMZ revealed at the time of Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, the actress allegedly decided to file for divorce due to a conflict over Pitt’s parenting of their children. Sources also claimed Angelina Jolie believed that her husband was reportedly suffering from an anger issue as well as rumored issues with substance abuse.

In Angelina Jolie’s court filing, she requested she be granted with full physical custody of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and that her now-estranged husband should be limited to visitation.

According to sources at the time, Angelina Jolie had reportedly grown fed up with Brad Pitt’s alleged consumption of weed and possibly alcohol, and felt that his reported “anger problem” had become dangerous for their children.

Meanwhile, Pitt is reportedly fighting for joint custody of the kids.

“Brad and [Angelina Jolie] are continuing their court battle, with Brad wanting joint custody of their six children and Angelina insisting on sole custody,” the In Touch Weekly source continued days ago. “Brad filed papers this week wanting everything sealed and attacking Angelina for making details of their battle public, claiming it would hurt the children. One of those details was Angelina naming the therapists who are treating the children, but this is a big victory for Brad as Angelina didn’t even want the kids to see him on Christmas. The two oldest children, Maddox and Pax, have the option to not visit Brad if that is what they want.”

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt was accused of getting physical with their oldest son, Maddox, who was adopted from Cambodia shortly after his birth. However, after a weeks-long investigation into an alleged incident between Pitt and Maddox on their private plane, the Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services dropped their case against him without filing any charges.

In other Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt news, the former couple is in a war of words when it comes to their divorce battle and recently, Pitt allegedly slammed Jolie for making it a point to have their custody issues made public.

According to a report by Harper’s Bazaar on December 27, Brad Pitt has reportedly accused Angelina Jolie of “expos[ing] the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals.”

He also allegedly said in court documents that Angelina Jolie “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest”, and that she “apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being place in the public record.”

Prior to their separation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for 12 years. As fans will recall, the couple struck up a relationship on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith when Pitt was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]