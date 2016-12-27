Justin Bieber’s Lawyers Ask To Seal Video Deposition In Old Neighbors’ Lawsuit

Justin Bieber’s legal team have filed a motion to block the public release of an upcoming deposition video in an ongoing case brought against the superstar by his former neighbors.

The lawsuit stems from a filing by Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz last year. The couple are claiming the young singer emotionally “terrorized” them when he used to live next door in a gated neighborhood in Calabasas, California.

Bieber previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism after egging the Schwartz’s house. The then-19-year-old singer, who has since moved away from Calabasas, paid $80,900 restitution for reported damages to his ex-neighbors house. The singer was also placed on two years’ probation

Fast forward to now, TMZ reports Bieber’s lawyers’ motion to keep the deposition video sealed cites Donald Trump’s recently granted order of protection in his Trump University case as a precedent.

It’s reported Bieber’s lawyers argue that privacy in lawsuits is a good thing in some cases.

It’s claimed the Schwartzes are so angry about the case that the deposition video is likely to be a spectacle, which is why the singer’s team wants to prevent it from entering the public domain.

TMZ say Justin Bieber’s lawyers contend the “emotional distress” premise of the neighbors’ lawsuit is spurious.

The Schwartzes sued for alleged assault, battery, and emotional distress in Los Angeles Superior Court back in March 2015 for unspecified damages in excess of $25,000 and are seeking a jury trial.

Among their claims is an accusation that the pop star spat on and allegedly threatened to kill Jeffrey during an argument on March 27, 2013, about Bieber allegedly speeding in the neighborhood. The couple also claim they suffered emotional distress due to the singer — and/or his friends — alleged loud parties, alleged drug usage, and alleged fast driving.

Back in October 2013, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office declined to press charges against the singer regarding the alleged spitting/threat incident.

The D.A.’s office explained that while the Biebs’ behavior, “seemed disproportionate and immature”… the brief duration of the encounter and the surrounding circumstances…the fact that the complainant…had entered the suspect’s property without invitation, the evidence does not show beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect’s outburst rose to the level of a criminal threat.”

The D.A.’s office also added there was no evidence that the singer had spat on the neighbor.

The Schwartz family also claim Bieber’s bodyguards taunted him using the term “Jew boy” at least once. It is thought this claim and others in the couple’s complaint are denied by the singer’s lawyers.

The Schwartzes claim they were subjected to a nine-month period of “offensive” behavior by Bieber and some of his pals from March 2013 to January 2014.

According to the plaintiff’s lawsuit, they want Bieber held responsible for the alleged “constant harassment” which they and their children allegedly received from Bieber’s entourage, fans, and the media.

It’s worth noting the neighbors spoke to the press themselves and Bieber is clearly not responsible for the alleged behavior of friends, or fans for that matter.

Bieber sold his Calabasas home for $7.2 million in 2014 to Khloe Kardashian. He now rents a modest home in Toluca Lake.

Fast forward to August this year, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie ruled the Schwartz family must submit to a lengthy psychological exam since they are alleging Bieber emotionally terrorizing them.

At the time, the Schwartzes’ lawyers argued that a seven-hour psychological exam should not be ordered.

However, Fujie said their claim of severe emotional distress from Bieber’s conduct was “why it’s even more important [to] have a mental exam,” Billboard reported.

It’s worth noting Bieber hasn’t experienced any disputes or negative issues with his current neighbors at his current Toluca Lake home.

The singer paid restitution in full to the neighbor of nearly $100,000 for damage from a total of fewer than 12 eggs. In addition, the Biebs also completed his probation term with flying colors and no longer lives next to the Schwartzes.

There would seem to be an argument for asking whether the neighbors lawsuit is a money grab?

