Watch Stevie J Makes His Move On Faith Evans On ‘Leave It To Stevie’

Stevie J hangs out with his son and his friends on Leave It To Stevie, and he finally makes his move on Faith Evans. During a walk in the park, Stevie J asks Faith Evans on a date to receive his BMI award for his production sample on Meek Mill’s platinum single “All Eyes on Me” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Unfortunately for Stevie, Faith Evans was only in Atlanta for a few days, and she didn’t not believe that he was serious.

Music biz royalty. 20 years plus & God willing 20 years more. #DANGERZONE @mrlouisstewart A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Jul 31, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT

Later in the episode, Stevie J confesses his love for Faith while there are in the studio. The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer recalls Stevie’s past relationship and is not willing to risk her long-term friendship with him. She feels that he cannot be trusted in a relationship probably due to his feud with former flame Joseline Hernandez.

The Grammy award-winning producer confirmed that they are in a relationship when his appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show earlier this month. Therefore, you will have to tune in to Leave It to Stevie to see how their relationship plays out.

During the radio interview, he talked seriously about how dating a friend is different.

“I just feel that I shouldn’t have crossed that line because once you cross that line emotionally, it’ll really overwhelm me and her,” Stevie said. “Once you start dating your best friend, it’s a little different.”

Although he is still in a bitter paternity battle with Joseline, a DNA test confirmed that Stevie is the father of her daughter Bonnie. It is unclear at this point whether it will affect his relationship with Faith Evans.

While Stevie has not been serious with his past relationships, “The Good Guy” lived up to his nickname by coming to Mrs. Evans’ aid a few years ago. In an interview with DJ Vlad, Faith Evans spoke about why Stevie is special to her.

“I wanted to purchase a house, I was renting this expensive apartment in the city and I wanted to buy me a house in South Jersey. So I was waiting for my next advance for my record deal or my publishing deal which I knew was coming but I needed to come up with like $150,000 to put down on this house. And Stevie J was one of the two people who loaned me the $75,000 that I need to put down on that house. He always has a special place in my heart,” Faith Evans told Vlad in 2014, according to Essence Magazine.

Stevie J has confirmed that their relationship is in the early stages and they are taking things slow.

Stevie J was one of the hottest producers during the Bad Boy era in the 90s. He produced a plethora of hit records for Lil Kim, Notorious B.I.G., P. Diddy, Faith Evans and 112.

Ironically, Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez appeared in Faith Evans music video “I Deserve It” in 2014. While the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta couple has broken up and gotten back together before, Stevie J stated that her child molestation allegations are unforgivable and told The Breakfast Club that child services visited him due to the Puerto Rican Princess’s claims.

Stevie has accused Joseline of using drugs during her pregnancy. However, she denied the claims and took a drug test to prove that she was not under the influence of drugs during her pregnancy. During her viral baby shower for Bonnie, some fans commented that Joseline was holding a wine glass.

Joseline is expecting to give birth within the next month and will be filming a pregnancy special.

