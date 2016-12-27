Selena Gomez Nears The End Of A ‘Complicated’ Year As Justin Bieber Rumors Continue To Swirl

Selena Gomez had a complicated year.

Although the singer and actress started off the year in a good place as she prepared for the start of her “Revival World Tour,” which kicked off in Las Vegas in May, she tragically lost her close friend and fellow singer Christina Grimmie in July and canceled her tour in August after a public feud with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, on Instagram.

As The Silver Times revealed to readers on December 26, Selena Gomez reportedly spent three months treating her depression after being diagnosed with lupus years prior. As fans will recall, Selena Gomez announced she was suffering from lupus in 2015 after rumors claimed she had gone to rehab to address a drug addiction. During an interview with Billboard magazine at the time, Selena Gomez explained that while people were discussing her possible addiction to drugs, she was treating the autoimmune disease.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about,” Selena Gomez explained after spending time at an Arizona facility.

According to Selena Gomez, she wanted to tell fans that they had no idea what she was really going through during the time that drug rumors were circulating but instead focused on her health and participated in chemotherapy treatments.

Following her interview with Billboard magazine at the end of last year, Selena Gomez sparked rumors of a reunion with her ex-boyfriend when she and Bieber were spotted together at a hotel in Beverly Hills. Then, months later, the former couple sparked rumors yet again when Selena Gomez attended Bieber’s “Purpose World Tour” show in Los Angeles in March.

Selena Gomez’s attendance at the concert was surprising due to Bieber’s ties to Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian at that time. However, as fans will recall, Bieber shocked his followers on Instagram just days prior when he posted a throwback photo of himself and Selena Gomez kissing.

After attending the show, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber went their separate ways and ultimately, Bieber began dating Sofia Richie.

Following his relationship reveal, Selena Gomez targeted her singer ex-boyfriend after learning he had threatened to make his Instagram account private due to the backlash he had received because of his romance with Richie. In response to Bieber’s threat, Selena Gomez advised her former partner to keep his relationship out of the public eye and reminded him that his fans have always been there for him. Sadly, Bieber retaliated by suggesting Selena Gomez was using him for attention and later, they both accused the other of cheating.

Two weeks later, Selena Gomez reportedly entered a treatment center in Tennessee after telling People magazine that she was suffering from anxiety, depression and panic attacks. Now, however, sources claim there may be more to the story.

“While Selena does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” an insider explained to Life & Style magazine last week. “Her biggest addiction is Justin.[Selena Gomez] became a different person around him. She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.”

A second report from the magazine suggested that Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend is “poison” to the actress and singer.

“Justin is such poison to [Selena Gomez],” another insider told Life & Style. “Even when he isn’t around, she is still self-destructing because of him. Her addiction to Justin is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll… Justin takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]