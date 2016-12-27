Kate Hudson A Picture Of Positivity This Christmas As She Lives By Her Book ‘Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways To Love Your Body’

Kate Hudson has published a book this year entitled Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways To Love Your Body. And the great thing is she didn’t do it just for the heck of it. She actually made her book in such a way that the reader doesn’t get bored. Filled with photos, quizzes and anecdotes, Kate wants her book to inspire and motivate women to love themselves—and of course live a healthier lifestyle.

It’s not as if Kate’s always been at her best, physically. There was a time in her life when she gained a lot of weight, got depressed and turned to stress eating. The 37-year-old actress reveals all this when she guested on Netflix show, Chelsea.

The Almost Famous star recounted a happy memory when she was two weeks away from giving birth to her 13-year-old son, Ryder.

“I had this Christmas party and I don’t know what I was thinking. I put on a size 2, like, spandex Versace dress. I was two weeks away from having Ryder—I must’ve been 200 lbs,” Kate tells talk show host Chelsea Handler. “And I wore these white Ugg boots and this dress, and I was so happy.”

That is, even after Ben Stiller saw her and told her she was “huge.” Eventually, Hudson’s OB/GYN advised her to watch what she ate. This sort of became Hudson’s wake-up call as she felt she was being scrutinized.

“It was actually emotional ’cause I couldn’t lose the weight. You plateau. Anybody who’s had that moment in their life, it just sucks,” she shares.

Eventually, Kate realized that more than the body image, the bottom line was really about her health. And this is when she worked hard to lose all the weight and to get her svelte figure back.

Just this September, Kate starred in the movie Deepwater Horizon with Mark Wahlberg and her dad, Kurt Russell. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kate recalled the moment when she first fell in love with movies when she was a little girl. She remembered always being on the set with her dad and how she felt beautifully wistful about the experience of working together with him again.

Recently, Kate who has admitted to being addicted to Instagram, shared the wonderful celebration that her family had over the holidays. Her Instagram is filled with photos and videos of her family. There’s one with her dad, getting a new shirt for Christmas. Mom Goldie Hawn is of course part of the action as she opens her own Christmas gifts.

????❤️️???? A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:45pm PST

Aside from her superstar parents, the short video also revealed Kate’s brother Oliver and his wife, Erinn Bartlett. Later on, Kate’s half-brother Wyatt Russell could also be seen waving at the camera, before it pans back to Kurt Russell who has put on his new shirt.

In addition to this short clip, Kate also posted a cute photo of the whole family wearing red matching red onesies with what appears to be their names stitched on their bums.

“From our family [to] yours… bottoms up! Cheers to a very Merry Christmas Sending love everywhere,” read the cheeky caption.

From our family yours… bottoms up! Cheers to a very Merry Christmas????Sending love everywhere ❤️️????❤️️ A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:51pm PST

The best part is when she posted a video of herself singing a beautiful rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. Kate should seriously consider a recording career.As of present time, the video has had 1.1M views on Instagram. Of course, this isn’t the first time that fans have seen Hudson showcase her pipes. She first debuted her singing voice in 2009’s Nine. Later on, she guested in Glee as the sexy dance instructor, Cassandra, where she performed a mash-up of Lady Gaga’s Americano and JLo’s Dance Again.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight ✨????✨ A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:40pm PST

Meanwhile, Kate is expected to appear in a new film called Marshall where she will be starring with Josh Gad and Dan Stevens. The movie is currently in post-production and expected to be released some time in 2017.

It’s a pretty happy year for Kate Hudson that one can say, she is actually living by her book.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]