Kylie Jenner And Tyga’s Steamy Short Film Heats Up The Holiday Season

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have released a super steamy three-minute-long short film that is captivating fans and heating up the holiday season. The video features Kylie Jenner posing nude while smoking a cigarette, and then in a wet, white t-shirt with boyfriend Tyga in the shower. Kylie and Tyga’s steamy short film was released on Christmas day through W Magazine and features singer Niia’s “Last Night in Los Feliz” playing in the background.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s steamy short film was directed by super-talented photographer Sasha Samsonova. Samsonova is the mastermind behind much of Kylie Jenner’s social media visual content. As stated in an interview with Samsonova in People, the sultry fashion icon and her young, hip photographer are “a match made in Instagram heaven.” With the release of the Kylie Jenner and Tyga steamy Christmas video, 25-year-old Samsonova has secured her star photographer status.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are no strangers to risqué videos. The couple starred together in a short film featuring fashion designer Alexander Wang’s fall line earlier this year. The unscripted video begins with a steamy kiss between Kylie Jenner and rapper boyfriend Tyga, and ends with him drinking champagne in the bathtub while watching Kylie dancing with model Anna Ewers. Speaking about the film, Alexander Wang is quoted in the Daily News, “Skrillex started playing his own music, and we didn’t even script it that way — he just took out his laptop and started playing — all the girls started going crazy. They jumped up on the bar, they started taking their clothes off and headbanging.”

First teaser out #wangf16 stay tuned for more ???? thanks to @skrillex for the custom track A video posted by Alex Wang (@alexwangny) on Sep 27, 2016 at 9:05am PDT

The couple’s new film is also reminiscent of a steamy topless photograph that Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram for Tyga’s birthday in November. The image is part of series that was also shot by Sasha Samsonova.

happy birthday baby ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:09am PST

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already well-known for her beautiful photos posted on social media, and Kylie Jenner’s latest video with Tyga only bolsters her reputation. Speaking about the film in the W Magazine exclusive, Samsonova discussed how she did not retouch Kylie at all in post-production editing.

“It’s super raw footage. As soon as my shoots with Kylie come out, so many people write on my page and rant about how it’s all Photoshop, Photoshop, Photoshop. But the thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way—no skin retouching, nothing.”

Samsonova continues that Kylie Jenner is very involved in the artistic process behind the photographs and films that they shoot, and that this recent film with Tyga “feels so much more mature” than work they have done in the past.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s steamy short film has really heated up this holiday season with the couple getting hot and heavy in the shower, their white shirts soaked through and leaving little to the imagination. This new video is the most intimate and explicit that fans have seen yet, and the snapshot into the couple’s now-public relationship is a special holiday gift. As quoted in W Magazine, Kylie Jenner wanted the steamy short film to be a “little surprise gift for the world” on Christmas morning. Fans are hoping that Kylie Jenner and Tyga keep the steamy pictures and films coming throughout the year.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]