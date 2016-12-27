Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Getting Serious, Heating Up For New Year’s

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are taking their whirlwind romance to a new level as a new year approaches. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mariah and Bryan are “getting serious” now, and things are really “heating up” between the diva and her dancer.

The two got together shortly after Carey split from her billionaire fiancé, James Packer, amid rumors that Bryan was already part of her personal life. Mariah’s World, Carey’s reality show, features a growing intimacy between Mariah and Tanaka. Now the real world has caught up and the heat is on as the romance “is quickly becoming the real deal.”

According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, friends of the 46-year-old singer say that Tanaka, 33, is here to stay in Mariah’s personal life, because she’s “head over heels for him.” That sounds super romantic for Mariah after all she’s been through with the October crash-and-burn of her engagement to Packer.

A Carey insider said that Bryan will be her “New Year’s kiss” to bring in 2017, and fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple. Mariah will perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest as part of the iconic New Year’s Eve show, and afterwards will party on with Tanaka.

“She’s into him now. They walk around holding each other’s hands and are always very affectionate. [They’re] always smooching.”

The lovebirds had time over Christmas to deepen their relationship as Tanaka joined Carey at a beautiful house in Aspen, Colorado, where Mariah and her 5-year-old twins have been staying. Bryan got a chance to get to know Monroe and Moroccan better as they enjoyed family time together, and the insider said the kids seem to like their mom’s new boyfriend.

“He gets along really well with the twins.”

The house offers “plenty of space for each of them to relax in” with separate rooms for games and movies, a fully equipped gym and sauna for Bryan’s dance workout, five bedrooms and bathrooms, and two living rooms. If there was any tension in the household, Carey and Tanaka had lots of places to get away and work things out.

Mariah made sure that Bryan had some Christmas presents under the tree to open along with the kids so he was really part of the family. Tanaka’s “new lady love” didn’t hold back in her choices and piled up some expensive toys for her boyfriend.

“She bought him lavish designer Christmas gifts from the Aspen boutiques.”

Rumors of wedding bells are already swirling, but a previous Inquisitr article notes that so far, the stories are only rumors.

However well Mariah and the kids get along with Bryan, she’s not eager to rush into another engagement so soon after the train wreck of her engagement to Packer. If a Tanaka and Carey engagement is going to happen, it won’t be any time soon.

While it appears that Carey is finding happiness at last, things don’t look good for her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Cannon, who is the father of the twins, suffers from lupus and has been recently admitted to hospital again for treatment.

While Mariah and Bryan are enjoying the holiday in the luxurious Aspen house, Nick is confined to a hospital bed. He took to social media to reassure family, friends, and fans that everything was okay.

“All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.(sic)”

