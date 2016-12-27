Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Gets Red Hot And Nearly Nude For ‘Love’ Magazine’s Advent Calendar

It’s a steamy day 27 for Love magazine’s advent calendar as Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk strips down for the video. The video, which is directed by Hype Williams, shows a bit of skin as Elsa writhes around in a red bra and thong.

The clip starts with the blonde model lying down as she seductively stares at the camera. It skips to her walking towards the camera as dance music plays and she shimmies out of a red jacket. Elsa shows off her thin figure as she strikes poses and shakes her long tussled hair around. She continues to give sexy looks at the camera as her risqué shoot comes to an end.

While fans have given mixed reviews on previous days, they seem to be loving Elsa’s shoot as they comment on Love‘s Instagram. Some users say Hosk is the definition of “supermodel” while others say her advent video is their favorite so far.

“She’s so amazing.”

Within 30 minutes of being posted on Instagram, Elsa’s clip has already received over 15, 000 views. It seems everyone is enjoying the video as nobody has left any negative comments as of yet. In fact, people can’t stop expressing their love for the 28-year-old model.

“Omg I loveeeee her.”

A website dedicated to covering the Victoria’s Secret models provided stills from the video showing Elsa flaunting her backside in the barely-there thong. The site refers to Hosk’s video as “LOVE Advent 2016 with superhot Elsa Hosk,” and it seems viewers agree with its description. While her advent calendar moves are winning over fans, Elsa also turned heads with a nude cover photoshoot for Lui magazine.

The Daily Mail reported on her photoshoot as she showed off plenty of skin for the French magazine. The article states the gorgeous model isn’t one to shy away from showing skin.

She’s never been afraid to show off her phenomenal figure.

“But Elsa Hosk left nothing to the imagination as she stripped off for French magazine, Lui.”

Elsa shows off her toned stomach as she uses her hands to cover her breasts on the cover of the magazine.

“With just her hands and some conveniently placed love heart emojis protecting her modesty, the Victoria’s Secret model certainly wasn’t shy to flash the flesh.”

Prior to the release of her magazine cover and advent day, Elsa was in Barbados with fellow Victoria’s Secret models.

“Elsa has just returned from Barbados, where she was joined by a host of stunning models – including Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski – for an exotic photoshoot.”

The women jetted off after the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which Hosk has walked in since 2011. She became an Angel last year, joining the coveted ranks of highly-desirable models. With over three million followers on Instagram, Hosk has proven to be successful in her own right. She shared a racy image from her Lui shoot last week and received over 130,000 likes on the picture.

Instagram users commented on the image and implied Hosk’s figure was going to inspire them to workout and eat better.

“I should really stop eating Christmas cookies now.”

Indeed, it seems Elsa has a solid fan base as she turns heads on the runway, in photoshoots, and now as a calendar girl for Love. Viewers haven’t liked every calendar video this year, but have enjoyed Elsa’d day 27 and day 26, which featured Ashley Graham. Users commented on Graham’s clip saying it was one of their favorites. Her appearance marked one of the few times the magazine featured curvier women in its advent calendar.

Elsa joins other Victoria’s Secret models, such as Stella Maxwell and Alessandra Ambrosio, in the annual calendar.

