Maksim Chmerkovskiy Posts Cryptic Christmas Photo, Fans Speculate Maks And Peta’s Baby Is Already On The Way

Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s latest Instagram photo has fans wondering if his baby with Peta Murgatroyd is coming sooner than expected. On Christmas day, Chmerkovskiy posted a cryptic photo on Instagram, and he captioned it with an even more confusing message. The photo shows Maksim holding a large overnight bag and it is captioned with, “Gifted with 2/5th 7/24.”

Gifted with 2/5th 7/24 ???????? A photo posted by @maksimc on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

As expected, fans are having a field day trying to figure out what Maksim’s photo is about. Because Chmerkovskiy is holding a large overnight bag in the photo, some people think it means the Dancing With the Stars pro dancers are already headed to the hospital to have their baby. Others think Maksim is referring to some sort of Christmas gift that he was given. Both Maksim and Peta have been quiet on social media since the photo was posted on Christmas Day, so fans are getting no help in trying to decode Chmerkovskiy’s unusual holiday post.

As of Christmas Eve, Peta Murgatroyd was still visibly pregnant. Peta posed with pal Sharna Burgess for an adorable holiday photo in front of a Christmas tree, but fans noted how low the pro dancer’s belly is in the pic, a clue that her baby boy is getting into position and could come any day.

No words to describe how much I love you and how proud I am of you my beautiful @petamurgatroyd #itsalmosttime #babychmerkovskiy ???????????? A photo posted by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:32pm PST

In an interview with Extra earlier this year, Maksim revealed that baby Chmerkovskiy is due on January 2, 2017. But now fans wonder if the DWTS couple’s firstborn son will make his arrival sometime during the 2016 holiday week instead.

The holiday season is a special time for Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd. Last December, Maksim proposed to Peta onstage in front of a live audience after a performance of Sway: A Dance Trilogy at the Olympia Theater in Miami. A few months later the couple announced their pregnancy and plans for a summer 2017 wedding.

Now, with Dancing With the Stars on hiatus until spring, Maksim and Peta have been living on the East Coast and preparing for the arrival of their baby. But Peta may need some pointers in the delivery room. Maksim recently shared a video on Instagram, revealing that the couple got “kicked out” of their first Lamaze class.

“Lamaze class went……interesting,” Chmerkovskiy wrote.

“@petamurgatroyd was the worst student in class, but I don’t blame her cause it was a million hours long and we’ve been shown waaaaaaaay too much stuff! My hair is indicative of the ‘stuff’ we’ve witnessed. #traumatized #NothingToHashtag.”

Chmerkovskiy also called Murgatroyd out for not paying attention in the class.

“We got kicked out because Peta was misbehaving and not listening to anything,” Maksim said in the video. “That’s what happens. This baby’s gonna be a disaster.”

Maks and Peta have kept fans in the loop throughout their entire pregnancy. While their Lamaze session didn’t go so well, earlier this month, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy celebrated the upcoming arrival birth of their son with an elegant baby shower at the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Brooklyn, New York, according to People. Still, while the DWTS pros have shared most of their pregnancy milestones with fans, baby Chmerkovskiy’s name is still top secret, so fans will have to wait until the couple’s official birth announcement to find out the baby’s name.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC in March, but don’t expect to see Maksim Chmerkovskiy competing on it. The DWTS mirrorball champ has already made it clear that he plans to take some time off to take care of his long-awaited first child.

Take a look at the video below for more on Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s baby.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated]