Chelsea Houska Proves She Still Has A Sense Of Humor As She Shares Latest Baby Bump Photo

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is bumping along nicely! The 25-year-old took to Instagram a few days before Christmas to share a baby bump update as she is expecting her second child.

The mother-to-be (again) included a funny caption as she asked fans if the camera angle makes her belly look big. She jokingly included two hashtags that described her feelings about her growing belly.

“does this angle make my belly look big? #woahbaby #largeandincharge”

???????????????? does this angle make my belly look big? #woahbaby #largeandincharge A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:39pm PST

Chelsea is expecting a baby boy with husband Cole DeBoer, and she has 7-year-old daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Fans have enjoyed seeing Houska’s updates as she continues to keep viewers in the loop with her Instagram posts. Users have taken to leaving positive comments on her account as they express their support.

“you look beautiful!! You got this!”

Other women weighed in on their own pregnancies, saying Chelsea looks amazing as she shows off her baby bump. Some mothers even provided advice on how to avoid stretch marks while pregnant and said they think Houska will quickly get her pre-baby body back.

“You are gorgeous! I think we are due on the same day (its my third) and my belly looks nothing like yours haha. You are a wonderful mom and I’m pretty sure you will rock the postpartum body.”

This wasn’t the first time Chelsea took to social media to laugh at her burgeoning belly. She posted a cute photo two weeks ago showing her progress and asked how her belly could possibly get any bigger.

Ummmm how hot is @cgrace13 ?! ???????? Annnnnd how can this belly possibly get bigger ???? A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Dec 11, 2016 at 6:44pm PST

Us Weekly covered Chelsea’s gender reveal back at the beginning of November. The parents-to-be made the announcement via Instagram as they held up baby boy clothes.

“It’s aaaaaaa….. BOY! Can’t wait to add a little man to our crazy crew! @coledeboer Photo by: @jakephotographysf Check out an update and more pics on my website! Chelseahouska.com”

It seems Chelsea has finally found her happy ending with Cole after dealing with heartbreak and disappointment with her daughter’s father. Cole also posted a photo announcing the baby’s gender as he gears up to become a dad, reported Us Weekly.

“DeBoer also took to Instagram to announce the news, posting another sweet shot from the newlyweds’ gender reveal photo shoot. Introducing the most amazing man on the planet. Our little sweetie.”

Randy Houska, Chelsea’s dad, gave Cole his blessing to propose to her as he called it a good idea. The couple was married on October 1 in an intimate ceremony. Us Weekly shared photos of the ceremony as Chelsea posted several online. The site reported on Cole’s romantic proposal, saying he took Chelsea to a private spot in the woods he had prepared.

“Cole brought me to a personal spot in the woods where he had photos lining the tree. The pictures hanging were of him and I and the three of us as a family.”

Randy also posted a funny photo on Instagram showing off his daughter’s baby bump. He captioned the image saying he looks more pregnant than Chelsea does, and that she will lose her belly sooner than he will.

Unfortunately, I look further along than @chelseahouska does ????????plus she gets to lose her belly soon #babydeboer A photo posted by Randy Houska DDS (@paparandlicious) on Dec 9, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

“Unfortunately, I look further along than @chelseahouska does. plus she gets to lose her belly soon #babydeboer”

He seems excited to welcome the new baby boy DeBoer as he shares photos of Chelsea’s pregnancy. Fans can attest to the fact he was not a fan of Adam during Chelsea’s time on 16 & Pregnant and her early days on Teen Mom 2. As Houska continues to share fun and positive photos from her second pregnancy, it seems she has truly found her Prince Charming in Cole.

[Featured Image by AND-ONE/iStockPhotos]