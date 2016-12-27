Kanye West MIA At Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Dinner, Kim K Banned Husband From Going?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has recently been taking the headlines by storm. After his concert meltdown last month, it seems like it has been an on-going downward spiral for the singer. Rumors about their divorce and the real cause of his meltdown have surfaced. Adding more fuel to the fire is the fact that Kanye West did not make an appearance at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas dinner.

In a report by Celebrity Dirty Laundry, multiple sources claimed that it was Kim Kardashian who banned him from attending the party. Her reason for doing this is that she does not want to deal with his meltdown and drama.

The “Famous” singer is known to have sudden outbursts so it is not surprising that Kim Kardashian banned him due to this. The report further talks about how she would not want Kanye West to have another one of his meltdowns in front of their children and family on Christmas.

Furthermore, there had also been claims that Kim Kardashian was not wearing her wedding ring during the celebration. Kanye West, on the other hand, was speculated to have spent Christmas watching movies with his friends. Does this mean that her divorce with Kanye West is on its way?

Divorce rumors have hounded the couple for a long time but this event seems to bother fans the most. Every year since they were together, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attends the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas dinner as a couple. It was also noted that Kanye West is nowhere to be seen in Kim Kardashian’s recent social media posts. With the recent events in their lives, fans seem to think that the relationship is indeed going south. An insider said,

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage is as good as over. It’s looking bleak.”

Kanye West has not said anything on social media about how he spent his holiday. The report further mentioned that the couple has been fighting non-stop and that Kim Kardashian seriously thinks that it won’t be the same for them. Insiders were said to have even claimed,

“On Friday they took North to see The Nutcracker but they barely spoke or interacted inside. The tensions were visible. Neither of them are in a happy place right now.”

However, the two were spotted on Sunday morning leaving Kourtney’s house in Calabasas. According to the Mail Online, Kim Kardashian denied that her relationship with Kanye West is on the rocks. Even more, it seems like the ban that Kim Kardashian has supposedly imposed was lifted when he made a late appearance at the party thrown by her momager.

A spokesperson for Kim Kardashian confirmed that Kanye West is at the party. It was also reported that the couple seems to be in a good mood during the attendance at the Los Angeles Ballet Company’s performance of The Nutcracker on Christmas Eve.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently undergoing individual therapy to help them cope with the recent events in their lives. Kim Kardashian, for her recent gunpoint robbery in her Paris apartment, while Kanye West, for his recent meltdown during his tour.

If a divorce is to happen, it should be expected that it will be an all-out war for both camps. Kim will surely want full custody of their kids North West and Saint West. Kanye, on the other hand, will never let his kids be taken away from him. There will be a lot of mudslinging from Kanye and Kim, which the media will definitely feast on. But for now, no one has filed for divorce yet and fans will have to hold their breath on what will happen next.

