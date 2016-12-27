Plus-Size Model Tess Holliday Posts Nearly-Nude Selfie After Giving Birth To Second Child

Plus model Tess Holliday isn’t shy when it comes to showing her curves— cellulite and all. The 31-year-old gave birth to her second son in June and recently took to Instagram to document her postpartum journey.

Tess detailed the battle it is to love one’s body after being pregnant. She said her body is different since giving birth to Bowie Juniper six months ago. Even as a plus-size model and advocate for body acceptance, Tess expresses her feelings of the changes to her appearance.

Holliday’s post-baby Instagram post can be seen here.

“Each day feels like a battle to learn how to love my body postpartum. It’s been 6 months, & my stomach is lower, my breasts are a different shape, new stretch marks & I feel like a stranger in my body more than ever.”

Perhaps in a message that is relatable to other new mothers, Holliday said she doesn’t recognize her changed body.

“I wasn’t anticipating this at all. I’m not used to looking in the mirror & feeling like I don’t recognize myself, but sadly that’s my reality some days.”

She added that she wasn’t sure about posting the selfie, in which she’s clad in a bra and underwear. However, not one to shy away from headlines, Tess posted the image with a lengthy description of learning to adjust to the changes. She said despite these changes, she has no New Years resolution to lose the baby weight.

“I have no New Years resolution to lose weight, but only to work on learning my new body & loving & nurturing it.”

Holliday ends the post by saying, while her partner Nick tells her she’s beautiful every day, it’s not his job to make her feel better about her body. She tells her fans that it’s her own responsibility to learn to love her new body and be her own cheerleader, which is something Tess has proven to do well.

The Daily Mail reported on an edited photo of the model which turned her into a whale. However, Tess had a positive reaction to post. She shared it on her own social media accounts and said “whales are majestic AF.”

The article said Tess also posted the image to Instagram with an inspirational message to her followers regarding loving oneself no matter their size.

“Well, as a a FAT, SUCCESSFUL MODEL who LOVES HER BODY & literally doesn’t give a F***, I’m here to tell you they will try, and they will fail. Don’t give in. Also, Orcas are gahhhhdamn miracles so shut it.”

The edited image isn’t the first time haters lashed out at Holliday. Prior to that, she came under fire for posting a racy lingerie shot on Instagram. The Daily Mail said Tess told her haters she isn’t going anywhere despite their rude comments. She ended her message with a hashtag that said “eff your beauty standards,” and her fans loved it.

“…her words were met with celebration from her fans, with many commenting on her post to praise her for remaining so strong in the face of so many cruel insults. “

Lookin' like a big ole brat yesterday at @Disneyland when really I was having the best time everrrrrr ???????????????????? Shirt from @divineofficial Tap photo for full outfit deets ???? Photo by @nickhollidayco ???? ???????? A photo posted by Plus Model✖️ Mom ✖️ Feminist???? (@tessholliday) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:18pm PST

The mother-of-two is used to receiving all kinds of messages as fans support her courage and trolls take calling her names as she flaunts her full figure online. However, Tess also gets plenty of love and support as her fans enjoy seeing her body confidence and posts on Instagram. She posted while breastfeeding her new son several weeks ago, and the majority of commenters seemed to support the post.

Fans told Holliday she looked beautiful in the photo as they expressed how much they appreciate the model.

“you will kill me someday with beauty (sic) luve u so much”

While Holliday may be struggling to accept her new postpartum body, it seems her fans are there to help her on the journey.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]