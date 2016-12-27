Former Teacher Impregnated By Student Found Strangled, 4-Year-Old Son Was Drowned In Bathtub

A woman who lost her teaching job after sleeping with a student has been found dead with her 4-year-old son in their New York apartment.

According to the New York Post, Felicia Barahona, a former science teacher with Dewitt Clinton High School in the Bronx was found dead in her living room with an electrical cord around her neck. Her son, Miguel, was discovered face down in the bathtub. Police have declined to say if they would be pursuing a suspect or if the deaths were as a result of a murder-suicide.

The bodies were discovered after the super of the building detected a foul odor emanating from the third-floor apartment on West 153rd Street near Riverside Drive around 8:30 am. He had gone to the fire escape and peered through the window to see the 36-year-old mother lying on the floor. He immediately called 911. A police source revealed that Barahona and her son had been dead for at least three days.

In 2013, Barahona, was fired from her $73,000 teaching job after sleeping with a 17-year-old student. According to the Daily Mail, the former Afghanistan vet, who was 32-years-old at the time, started a relationship with the boy when he was just 15. However, she waited until the boy attained the legal age of 17 before she started sleeping with him. She had insisted that they had sex without condoms. According to a report by the Special Commissioner of Investigation, Felicia and the unnamed student were romping over five times a week.

After she got pregnant, her young lover moved in and even went to doctor appointments with her. The pregnant woman was reportedly in love and had even bought wedding rings because she wanted them to get married. However, the 17-year-old was booted out in less than a week after a heated argument. When Miguel was born, Barahona bizarrely dressed him up in pink and called him a girl in Facebook photos from 2013.

Neighbors reacting to the tragedy on Monday described the 36-year-old as “strange and unfriendly,” revealing that her little boy was temperamental but intelligent and loved to play with his train set in the hallway. A neighbor, Javier Yudelka, said the former high school teacher usually dressed the boy in girl’s clothing and allowed him to always do what he wanted with minimal supervision.

“It is odd to see the little boy sometimes dressed up like a girl. Also the little boy runs up and down the hall and I never see her saying ‘Be quiet’ or ‘Come back here or anything’…he’s just allowed to run around and do what he wants.”

But Felicia’s friends describe her as a totally different person. According to them, she had an 8-year-old daughter who did not stay with her and was teaching again at John Jay College. A friend revealed that she loved her children and was always happy when she talked about them. The friend who refused to be named said she had last seen the 36-year-old mother when they took an exam together for a forensic science class on Thursday, December 22.

“She really loved her children. She always had a smile on her face when she talked about them. We were worried about the exam. She was just a great person and extremely nice. I just don’t understand how this happened.”

A relative in a phone interview who did not want to be identified said despite Felicia being “fired and forced out of her job” as a science teacher, she had handled the situation very well with the birth of her son and called it a “joyful” transition to a happier life. In a statement released Monday, the Administration for Children’s Services said they remained committed to the welfare and safety of the city’s children as the state police department investigated the deaths of Miguel and his mother.

