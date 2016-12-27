WWE Confirms Goldberg Will Appear On Next Monday’s ‘Raw’ Ahead Of ‘Royal Rumble’ Match

WWE has confirmed that Goldberg will appear on the first episode of WWE Raw to take place on Monday, January 2, in Tampa, Florida. The company has also reportedly confirmed that Goldberg will appear in the January 23 Raw event at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company made the official confirmation in Chicago on Monday, December 26, saying that Goldberg will return to television at the first Monday night (January 2) edition of Raw in 2017, according to Cage Side Seats.

What kind of response will @Goldberg have for @BrockLesnar? We'll find out when he returns to Monday Night #RAW NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/9Y1SH2IExS — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016

The official confirmation that Goldberg will return to Raw next week comes ahead of his anticipated appearance at the 30-man melee Royal Rumble match on January 29, 2017, as reported by the Inquisitr.

The Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, first leaked plans for Goldberg to appear in the first episode of Raw in 2017 in an advertisement published on its website earlier in the month. The company advertised Goldberg for the show alongside Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Rusev, and Sasha Banks.

But at the time that the arena advertised Goldberg’s return to Raw, the superstar was not listed on WWE.com’s event page for the match, so the arena’s advertisement was not considered an official confirmation that Goldberg would return to Raw in January. But many thought it was likely that WWE would feature the superstar as part of the build-up to a possible Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar rematch at WrestleMania 33.

The official confirmation by WWE follows reports about new backstage plans for Goldberg ahead of Royal Rumble, as reported by the Inquisitr. In a recent report, Ringside News claimed it has confirmed that Goldberg had signed for 13 appearances, including three matches heading into WrestleMania 33. According to the website, rumors suggest that the three matches include one at the Royal Rumble and a rematch with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Ringside News was unable to confirm the third match but some sources speculated it could be at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday, March 5, 2017, to hold at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center ahead of WrestleMania 33 in April.

WWE Fastlane will be the final pay-per-view (PPV) event before WrestleMania 33. It is expected that Goldberg’s appearance at WWE Fastlane would boost interest in the PPV event.

Goldberg, according to Ringside News, had signed with WWE for the appearances prior to the match against Brock Lesnar at the 2016 Survivor Series. During his last appearance on Survivor Series, he shocked the internet wrestling community by beating Brock Lesnar in less than 2 minutes.

Everyone had expected a keenly contested match, with the safe bet on Brock after a string of successful outings against top WWE stars, such as John Cena, Triple H, and the Undertaker.

But 50-year-old Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar with two spears and a jackhammer in less than 2 minutes at the main event, even as an extremely agitated and distraught Paul Heyman pleaded for mercy.

Goldberg revealed for the first time after the match that he would feature at the 2017 Royal Rumble as part of efforts to earn a shot at the WWE Championship title.

It is expected that WWE will announce more specific details about the dates for Goldberg’s appearances and matches as New Year approaches. But it is believed that some of the appearances will be part of the build-up toward the anticipated rematch with the Beast Incarnate.

A round-up of other rumors currently making the rounds.

Vince MaMahon is not happy with World of Sports wrestling return to ITV with Jim Ross as commentator, and this could affect WWE’s relationship with Ross.

The New Day’s Big E came under fire from WWE officials after he joked on December 10 Raw about the predictable pattern of the WWE Raw Women’s Championship rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. WWE expunged the joke from their YouTube version of the segment.

Rumors claim that Chris Hero may replace Samoa Joe in NXT if his signing goes through.

Mick Folly appeared on Roadblock and Raw last week despite his hip trouble because Vince wanted an authority figure around while Stephanie was on vacation.

Meanwhile, WWE has confirmed “Blow Your Mind,” by Ohana Bam (see YouTube above), as the official theme song for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble.

