Blac Chyna Reportedly Thrilled That Kylie Jenner Spoiled Her Son For Christmas: Why Is She So Happy?

Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner have been through their fair share of issues over the years, but the two seem to be getting along better now. Kylie is dating Tyga, who just happens to be the father of Blac Chyna’s son King. Now you add in the fact that Rob Kardashian has baby Dream with Chyna, of course, there is going to be a bit of drama within this family. This year at Christmas, Kylie spoiled Blac Chyna’s son, and according to Hollywood Life, she is allegedly glad that she did and totally fine with it. King was used to being an only child, but now Chyna has Dream at home as well.

A source is now speaking out and says that Blac Chyna is just fine with the way Kylie did Christmas. The source shared saying, “It’s Christmas! Normally Blac Chyna would be pissed if Kylie Jenner tried to outshine her by giving King Cairo expensive gifts, but as long as King’s happy, Chyna’s happy. Besides, it’s nice to see that at least somebody in that family has a heart and is in the spirit of giving! If it weren’t for Kylie, Chyna would completely wash her hands of that family and sanitize her hands again for good measure.”

There has been a lot of drama with the Kardashians and Blac Chyna since she started to date Rob, but things seem to be getting better for them if you watch the show. The source went on to say that Blac Chyna doesn’t seem to think that Kris, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney support her relationship with Rob. They don’t always include her in the family functions, which of course she has a problem with. The source said that Kylie has been helping her with King a lot. Now that Blac Chyna has a new baby at home, she isn’t free for him as much. It does take some getting used to having another child at home and having a baby once again.

Kylie Jenner did do a big birthday party for King that was Ferrari-themed party when he turned four. Kylie and Tyga have been together a while, and it isn’t surprising that she would want to do this kind of stuff for his son. She actually got him a pony for Christmas this year. Blac Chyna doesn’t seem to mind, but there is no word on who will be taking care of it.

It sounds like Kylie Jenner had a pretty good Christmas this year as well, though. ET shared that she showed off a gorgeous diamond necklace she was given by Tyga for Christmas. Kylie also shared a new video in wet t-shirts in the shower that was taken with Tyga. Sasha Samsonova directed and filmed the video. Sasha shared all about it.

“It’s super raw footage. As soon as my shoots with Kylie come out, so many people write on my page and rant about how it’s all Photoshop, Photoshop, Photoshop. But the thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way — no skin retouching, nothing.”

Are you surprised to hear that Blac Chyna is okay with Kylie Jenner spoiling her son? Do you think that Rob and Blac Chyna will end up staying together? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they air on Sunday nights on E!. Blac Chyna is on the show now as well. Now if Rob and Blac Chyna could just work through all of their problems things would be a lot better.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Flirt Cosmetics]