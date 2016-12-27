Watch ‘Riverdale’ Extended Trailer, Pilot Preview And Photos, Is New CW Series Next ‘Twin Peaks?’ [Video]

The CW released new trailers and previews for their upcoming series Riverdale. Giving a strong Twin Peaks vibe, Riverdale gives viewers a new interpretation of the Archie comic series. Those expecting a lighthearted, cheerful comedy ala fifties style are in for a shock. The CW’s Riverdale is not where you’ll find a sock hop, but rather Riverdale is a dark and edgy series full of mystery. Riverdale promises enough secrecy and drama to hook viewers week after week. Check out the video playlist above and watch the extended Riverdale trailer, the teaser premiere trailer and an official cast photo shoot by the CW.

According to an official Archie Comics announcement, the release of CW’s Riverdale coincides with the popular comic’s 75th anniversary. Archie Comics described the new series in the following manner.

“The live-action series offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome facade. The show will focus on the eternal love triangle of Archie Andrews, girl-next-door Betty Cooper, and rich socialite Veronica Lodge, and will include the entire cast of characters from the comic books—including Archie’s rival, Reggie Mantle, and his slacker best friend, Jughead Jones. “

As stated by Archie Comics, the series will include characters from Josie and the Pussycats.

Riverdale’s cast includes several familiar faces including Beverly Hills, 90210 original cast member Luke Perry and Twin Peaks cast member Madchen Amick.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Nathalie Boltt as Penelope Blossom

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Lochlyn Munro as Hal Cooper

Ross Butler as Reggie Mantle

Asha Bromfield as Melody Jones

Cody Kearsley as Moose Mason

Riverdale’s executive producers include Archie Comics COO Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater. You can follow Riverdale’s IMDB page and check the show’s rating after the premiere airs.

As reported by the CW in a press release, Riverdale focuses on Archie who is dealing with the death of Jason Blossom, a popular boy in school. Summer is over and a new school year has begun. Blossom’s death has caused Archie to look at his life with a new point of view. Archie Andrews wants to shape up and realizes he wants a career in music. This career choice is at odds with what his father wants for him. While Archie is dealing with his life being at a standstill and crossroads, Veronica Lodge moves to town and threatens to shake things up. Archie can’t deny he’s attracted to Veronica, but Betty has him in her sights. Veronica doesn’t want to start her new life in Riverdale by turning Betty into an enemy.

In the video below, you may watch as several cast members attended the CW Upfront red carpet event and granted interviews. KJ Apa (Archie), Camila Mendes (Veronica) and Lili Reinhart (Betty) spoke about the show’s plot, dark themes and the love triangle. Lili described the show as saying they are the same characters as in the comic books at heart, but their darker sides are revealed in the series.

IMDB has 23 episodes listed for the show. Currently, there is only information regarding the first, four episodes of Season 1. Episode 1, the pilot, is titled “Chapter One: The River’s Edge.” The first episode premieres on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, from 9-10 p.m. ET. Episode 2 is “Chapter Two: A Touch of Evil,” Episode 3 is “Chapter Three: Body Double” and Episode 4 is “The Last Picture Show.”

As Riverdale’s plot opens with a death and focuses on how Riverdale looks perfect on the outside, yet has a dark and disturbing underbelly, some are already asking if Riverdale will be the next Twin Peaks.

Check out the videos above and watch the official trailer. What do you think? Does Riverdale remind you of Twin Peaks?

[Featured Image by the CW (used with permission)]