Next ‘Star Wars’ Film Revealed? Boba Fett Anthology Outing Reportedly Back In Development, Could Follow Han Solo

For a while it was assumed that the long touted standalone Boba Fett film would never materialize. Back in June, 2014, Josh Trank was confirmed as its director, but less than a year later the filmmaker had left the project. It was rumored that the poor critical response to Fantastic Four, and Josh Trank’s attack on Fox ahead of its release, was the reason for his departure.

With Josh Trank gone and the Han Solo Anthology film having been sped into development it was assumed that the Boba Fett solo outing was in limbo. But it has now been alleged that the Boba Fett effort is back in turnaround over at Lucasfilm. That’s because Boba Fett was added to the list of film productions by My Entertainment World, via Star Wars Newsnet. An alleged premise for the blockbuster has also been released, too.

“An origin story of the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter. Boba Fett is a Mandalorian warrior who was trained by his father-figure Jango Fett and became a notorious bounty hunter throughout the galaxy.”

It has also been reported that Boba Fett’s solo film will be shot at Pinewood Studios in London, however a date for its production wasn’t revealed.

Just last month it was revealed by Entertainment Weekly that Josh Trank’s Boba Fett film was cancelled literally seconds before Disney and Lucasfilm were going to announce it at the Lucasfilm Celebration in March, 2015. At this event the spin-off was due to be officially confirmed, and Josh Trank’s name was even still primed to appear on a giant screen promoting the Future Filmmakers for the Star Wars franchise.

However, Josh Trank and Lucasfilm pulled the plug on the announcement for the Boba Fett film, even though the studio had a concept art reel for it ready to showcase. In August of the same year Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy insisted that they were still developing the Boba Fett story, though, remarking, via Games Radar, “It’s absolutely one of the stories we want to tell. We’re trying to get to a point where we’re never rushing for anything.”

Back in November, Kathleen Kennedy also revealed that the plan for new Star Wars films was going to be ironed out in January, once Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had been released. When asked about the future installments to the Star Wars franchise outside of Episode 8, Episode 9, and the Han Solo film, the Lucasfilm president told Entertainment Weekly the following.

“That’s a conversation going on right now, too. I have to honestly tell you, could we [do nothing but standalones]? Sure. But I don’t know. We are looking at all of that. There are [possible movies] that we have been talking a lot about. “But we are planning to sit down in January, since we will have had The Force Awakens released, now Rogue One, and we’ve finished shooting Episode VIII. We have enough information where we can step back a little bit and say, ‘What are we doing? What do we feel is exciting? And what are some of the things we want to explore?'”

When she was asked who was being tasked with figuring out what direction the Star Wars franchise will be heading in over the next few years after its upcoming slate has run its course, Kathleen Kennedy explained,

“The story team and the trust, and the visual effects team that we have been working with. We always pull in the directors and the writers that have been a part of these other three movies. We create pretty much a very collegiate group of people to share ideas.”

The next Star Wars film will be Episode VIII, which has been written and directed by Rian Johnson and is due out on December 15, 2017. The still untitled Han Solo Anthology film will be released on May 25, 2018, while Episode IX will be released in 2019, and another Anthology film, which is now expected to revolve around Boba Fett, will hit in 2020.

