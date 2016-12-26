The Top 10 Movies Of 2016: Disney’s ‘Finding Dory’ Tops The List

Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory just kept swimming to the top spot of top grossing movies of 2016 according to Heavy, and while that won’t surprise too many people. What is surprising is that of the top 10 movies of 2016, Disney had a hand in six of them. Warner Bros. came in second with two and 20th Century Fox and Universal Pictures each had one in the mix. Overall, this is a good thing for the movie industry. As of December 26, it has passed over $11 billion in box office ticket sales and could pass last year’s record of $11.14 billion.

Not every movie released in 2016 was a hit. The Steven Spielberg-directed family film, The BFG based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl had an estimated budget of $140,000,000 but only made $55,472,665 in the U.S., according to IMBD. However, Disney was more than able to make up the difference with six gems. Of course, it helps to have an extensive brand list including Marvel and Star Wars.

Here are the top 10 movies of 2016:

Doctor Strange

$228.5 Million ($656.0 Million Worldwide)

Released in November, some feared this Marvel movie wouldn’t be too obscure or that audiences would have suffered from superhero burnout to do well. In the end, Doctor Strange is currently the ninth most successful Marvel movie of 14 films.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

$318.1 Million ($555.5 Million Worldwide)

This film is just getting started. It has been the #1 top grossing movie for two weeks in a row and will no doubt continue to dominate or at least stay in the top 10 list for some time.

Suicide Squad

$325.1 Million ($745.6 Million Worldwide)

After disappointing returns from Warner Bros.’ other DC titles, Suicide Squad surprised many. Heavy says the “movie shouldn’t have been a hit and did make 41 percent of its total on opening weekend, but audiences still flocked to it.”

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

$330.4 Million ($873.3 Million Worldwide)

Like Suicide Squad, DC’s other big movie suffered from mixed reviews from both critics and fans and yet, it still managed to become a huge hit for Warner Bros. even though the numbers were still lower that what the studio would have liked.

Zootopia

$341.3 Million ($1.0 Billion Worldwide)

This animated darling from Disney was the first movie of the year to reach $1 billion in global box office sales, but unlike films like Batman v. Superman and Suicide Squad the film was a hit with both critics and audiences alike and a sequel was quickly planned.

Deadpool

$363.1 Million ($783.1 Million Worldwide)

While Deadpool is part of the Marvel universe, it is not a property owned by Disney. 20th Century Fox owns the rights to the foul-mouthed superhero which made $100 million more than the studio’s other Marvel franchise film. X-Men: Apocalypse.

The Jungle Book

$364.0 Million ($996.5 Million Worldwide)

Director Jon Favreau was able to keep the spirit of the original 1967 animated movie and improve upon it to create a whole new film where almost everything in it was CGI animation except for the film’s protagonist, Mowgli played by Neel Sethi.

The Secret Life of Pets

$368.3 Million ($875.4 Million Worldwide)

However powerful Disney animation is, Illumination Entertainment has proved that the mouse-house isn’t the only player on the field. Even while competing with Finding Dory, Pets was able to hold its own.

Captain America: Civil War

$408.1 Million ($1.15 Billion Worldwide)

This Marvel movie has the distinction of being the fourth-highest grossing movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, it didn’t hurt that the film also featured about a dozen of other Marvel characters and acted like another Avengers film.

Finding Dory

$486.3 Million ($1.03 Billion Worldwide)

The is a common rule in Hollywood that sequels are “never as good as the original,” but Pixar has already blown that theory out of the water with the Toy Story sequels. For Finding Dory, the film was able to dominate the box office 13 years after the original Finding Nemo.

