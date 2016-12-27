Meghan Trainor, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, And Sia Had Worst Songs Of 2016 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

There were a lot of good songs released in 2016. Recently, the Inquisitr listed the five biggest songs of the year. Unfortunately, there were also a lot of bad songs too, especially from some great artists. Let’s take a look at the worst songs of 2016.

5. Shawn Mendes, “Treat You Better”

Every time “Treat You Better” comes on, it sounds like something is wrong with the radio. Mendes’ fake reggae accent pierces your ears like fingernails on a chalkboard. However, the song also peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100, so perhaps anybody who says this is one of the worst songs of 2016 shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

4. The Weeknd, “Starboy”

The Weeknd (Abel Tesafaye) is one of the most unique music stars since Michael Jackson to arrive on the scene. His songs, especially “The Hills” and “In The Night,” portray a unique sound and style. However, by teaming up with Daft Punk on “Star Boy,” The Weeknd has gone too mainstream without the need to do so. It’s a song aimed at his haters, but this seems like a poor desperate victim move since Tesafeye is barely controversial. Worst of all, the beats on “Starboy” sound like they have been recycled from an abandoned recording studio garbage can.

However, “Starboy” did have it’s fans. Entertainment Weekly gave the song a B+.

“Daft Punk’s touch is light—all but reserved to the four-beat bass drum guiding the track and an ‘656+ah ha’ vocal-loop lining the chorus—but the song more than makes good on its promise, marrying Tesafaye’s dark sensibilities with the French electronic duo’s dance-floor tested flare.”

3. Sia, “Cheap Thrills”

Sia is one of the most innovative artists of the past 15 years. Songs such as “Breathe Me” and “Chandelier” are sonically and emotionally thrilling. But with her worst song ever, “Cheap Thrills,” it feels like Sia is just trying to score a cheap hit. Sean Paul feels like a rent-a-rapper on this 2016 hit, which Sia doesn’t even sound very thrilled singing on.

However, many may disagree. “Cheap Thrills” marked the first time in 16 years that a woman over 40 hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The last time a woman did this was when Madonna hit No. 1 in 2000 with “Music.”

2. Lady Gaga, “Perfect Illusion”

Perhaps Gaga’s fantastic tear-jerking ballad “Million Reasons” should have been the first single for her album Joanne instead of “Perfect Illusion,” which is not only one of the worst songs of 2016, but possibly the worst of Gaga’s impressive career. “Perfect Illusion” sounds like Gaga trying to imitate Bruce Springsteen and Madonna after a night of drinking pure vodka cocktails at a country rodeo. The song sounds like a parody for an album called Gaga Goes Rock. Fortunately, it doesn’t represent the rest of Joanne.

“Perfect Illusion” was a huge flop when considering all the hype. It was the worst performing lead single for Gaga in her entire career, debuting at No. 15 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 and then dropping off very soon. The video, which is also her worst, is clumsily edited together and can possibly cause epilepsy.

1. Meghan Trainor, “NO”

“NO” was supposed to be some sort of feminist anthem, but it sounds like a parody of a feminist anthem instead. Trainor tries her hand at rapping and fails. Her nasally voice doesn’t do much to help the song, which sounds DOA after the first 10 seconds. And the video, where Trainor awkwardly tries to dance, doesn’t help much either.

Once again, this author’s opinion certainly doesn’t represent the mainstream. “NO” climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received some good reviews from other critics. Music Times is just one of the sources that loved Trainor’s song.

“Yes, this may be the defiant (dare we say feminist) Trainor song that fans have been looking for. Right off the bat, ‘NO’ sounds like any ol’ Meghan Trainor single, with doo-wop harmonies and a sweet little melody. But, after just 15 seconds, Trainor finds her voice and the song drops.”

What do you think were the worst songs of 2016? Let us know in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]