Jinger Duggar Lets Jeremy Vuolo Take Control Of Family Blog After Wedding And Jill Dillard’s Baby News

Jinger Duggar and her new husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have been pretty quiet after their wedding. Since coming back from their honeymoon in Australia and New Zealand, they have been busy nesting in their new home, choosing not to make much of a splash on social media. But the little that they have shown on Facebook, YouTube, and their new family blog hints that Jeremy Vuolo is taking charge in creating content.

Since their wedding, Jinger and Jeremy have created exactly two family blog posts and two YouTube videos. On his personal Facebook account, he has made a few updates about things happening around the world and his life.

One of the most recent posts has been about Christmas and what that means for the new couple. They wrote freely about the faith that they both practice and how that is most important when celebrating the holiday season.

“Christian, as you spend time with your friends and family, prepare your Christmas meal, and wrap presents for one another, don’t be blinded and forget the true meaning of Christmas,” Jinger and Jeremy wrote. “We should recognize and offer thanks to our Lord for His gift of salvation. Because of His mercy, He saved us from death and by accepting His gift, He offered us everlasting life.”

But that does not mean that they have taken an acerbic approach to a colorful holiday season. Since this is their first Christmas together as a married couple, Jinger Duggar went out of the way to make it memorable for her husband. Check out the presents that she got for him!

It looks like Jeremy Vuolo is starting to use his professional account to show more of his personal and private life.

And it is not just Jinger who is going above and beyond to impress her significant other. For her birthday, which was four days before Christmas, Jeremy uploaded a video on YouTube, as well as his family blog and Facebook page, with a short message for his new wife.

Since Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding in early November, the Duggars have been full of good news. Not only is Jessa almost 35 weeks pregnant and almost ready to give birth to her second child, Jill Duggar also announced that she is well into the second trimester of her second pregnancy. On top of that, 19-year-old Joy-Anna announced that she started a courtship with Austin Forsyth.

Since the Duggars are famous for multiplying quickly, it may be just a matter of time before Jinger finds herself expecting as well!

Her parents certainly gave a good amount of advice for the young couple as they started their journey of life together.

“We encourage all of you guys out there, pursue your wife as if you were dating her, treat her like a queen, humble yourself and ask for forgiveness when offenses come,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote on their family blog.

But that may already have been an obvious thing for the Vuolos. Even before they got married, they were famous for being extra affectionate towards each other, so much so that they had to defend themselves in public eye.

“Jinger and I are both very affectionate. It means a lot to have an arm around or something, and that’s how we express our affection,” Jeremy said, according to Us Weekly. “We have a clean conscience as long as it’s not leading us to impurity.”

