TWICE Praised For Professionalism During ‘2016 SBS Gayo Daejun’ — SBS Accidentally Plays ‘Navillera’ By GFriend During JYP Entertainment K-Pop Girl Group’s Stage Performance [Video]

Today on Monday, December 26 at 10 p.m. KST, the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) aired their end-of-the-year K-pop special event, the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun. Meaning “Battle of the Bands” when loosely translated from Korean to English, this years venue featured some of the K-pop industry’s most popular acts today performing on stage. The performance lineup alone included K-pop groups Big Bang, EXO, Sechs Kies, BTS, Shinee, Got7, Lovelyz, Red Velvet, Twice, Mamamoo, Black Pink, BtoB, Vixx, Seventeen, CNBLUE, Sistar, GFriend, AOA, Apink, NCT, EXID, Infinite, and more. As for soloists, we got to see Taeyeon, Hyuna, and Ailee perform.

Though the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun is a celebration of all things K-pop, there are certain stage performances K-pop fans anticipate more than others. Besides the producers stage featuring the likes of Lee Soo Man of SM Entertainment and J.Y. Park of JYP Entertainment, the performances fans wanted to see the most were two collaborations. The first was G-Dragon of Big Bang and CL formerly of 2NE1 having a hip-hop collaboration. The second was T.O.P. of Big Bang and Uhm Jung Hwa having a disco collaboration. Nevertheless, the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun was worth its while to watch except for K-drama fans of Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim.

Unfortunately, the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun did not go off without a hitch. During Twice’s stage performance, SBS accidentally played the music track for “Navillera,” GFriend’s hit song, instead of “TT.” Though the members of Twice were confused on what was going on, they remained in position until SBS fixed their snafu. Now K-pop fans are praising Twice for their professionalism during the awkward moment.

The incident happened right when Twice’s stage performance was about to start. After all nine members — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — got into position for “TT,” SBS started to play its music track. To their surprise, the music track for “TT” did not play but “Navillera” by GFriend. Twice clearly showed their confusion but they did not move from their position for about 30 seconds in what we can call an impromptu mannequin challenge. Eventually, SBS realized their error and changed the music to “TT” so that Twice could do their best performing in front of the crowd.

K-pop fans, especially those who are Once (official fan club of Twice), were surprised and upset at the situation. According to AllKpop, many of them have demanded an apology from SBS, making their voice heard on online.

Commenter One: “SBS never fails to disappoint me. Freaking idiots. The audio and camera work were horrible too.” Commenter Two: “Jungyeon’s shocked facial expressions was so cute. kekeke but for SBS this year as well.” Commenter Three: “Their facial expressions were like ‘WTF?’ It was cute though.”

At this moment, SBS has not posted an official apology to fans and Twice for what happened during the latter’s stage show. Instead, it seems that SBS may be trying to sweep their mistake under the rug hoping nobody notices. On SBS’ official YouTube, they uploaded Twice’s performance from the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun with their snafu edited out.

We as K-pop fans can only wait to see if SBS will offer an apology, but we should also understand issues do happen during live shows such as the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun. We may be praising Twice for their professionalism, but many K-pop acts are trained to remain professional in such cases. For example, Stellar finished their performance of “Marionette” after the backtrack skipped a couple of times than suddenly stopped via acapella. As for another example, Sister finished their stage performance despite the stage being slippery.

In some ways, the fact that Twice’s performance accidentally played GFriend’s “Navillera” is a peculiar coincidence. Kind of like how Girls’ Generation and Sistar are best friends, Twice and GFriend are best friends after their special stage collaboration performing Girls’ Generation’s hit song “Gee.” Later on, they would both perform each other’s hit songs when Twice performed “Me Gustas Tu” and GFriend performed “Like OOH-AHH.”

Also, GFriend is well-known for being professional during stage performance situations. Earlier this year, a video of GFriend performing at Lotte Water Park during heavy rain went viral. They were drenched to the bone but they still performed for those in attendance. Yet, their most popular show of professionalism and the one that made them internationally popular was finishing up a performance of “Me Gustas Tu” on a slippery stage. Yuju slipped a total of eight times while SinB had one major face-plant spill in the middle of the stage.

Ultimately, Twice pulled out a wonderful performance at the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun. And if anything good can come from this situation, it would be that Twice is getting media coverage in which fans are surely taking their side in the situation.

[Featured Image by JYP Entertainment]