Ashley Graham Makes For A Sexy Jessica Rabbit In Day 26 Of ‘Love’ Magazine’s Advent Calendar

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is once again making headlines for her bodacious, curvy figure. The 28-year-old appeared in Love magazine’s advent calendar on Monday, making her one of the only fuller-figured women to appear in the 2016 calendar.

Graham plays the role of Jessica Rabbit in the Who Framed Ashley Graham? short movie. She wears a tight-fitting corset, which puts her ample curves on display. Ashley also flaunts leopard print leggings as she seductively walks away from the camera. The magazine posted a clip on Instagram, where fans can get a quick glimpse of the sexy video.

And the fans seem to be loving Ashley’s performance as some Instagram users said it made their day.

“This is awesome!!! Made my day!”

Other commenters said they couldn’t stop watching the day 26 video as Ashley won over viewers.

“I just watched this so many times haha. She is perfect xx”

Yet still, fans said things such as they want to see Graham be the next Bond girl and thanked Love for using the curvy model in its calendar.

“thank you for this! Curves baby curves”

Harper’s Bazaar said Ashley is a “sexy siren” in the video as she repeats movie dialogue. She can be heard pleading for her “husband’s” life as she tries to find Roger Rabbit.

“Graham recites a monologue as a sexy siren pleading for her husband’s life and shows off some serious acting skills in the process.”

Graham’s movie recreation follows suit as previous calendar days also show scenes from iconic movies. Irina Shayk recreated the iconic pottery scene from Ghost, while Stella Maxwell starred as Margot Robbie in Wolf of Wall Street, and Barbara Palvin recreated Sharon Stone’s iconic Basic Instinct. Each model gives a racy performance as they pose and act for the camera. However, fans have mixed opinions when it comes to the 2016 Love advent calendar.

Some days are bit odd when compared to the sexy scenes viewers have become accustomed to seeing. For example, model Alexis Ren can be seen dancing with men dressed as dinosaurs in day 22, and singer Ciara moves to the music as unicorns and a piano playing cat pop up on the screen in her day 15 video. Fans showed their disapproval as they posted comments on Ren’s video.

Some viewers said they prefer other days compared to Ren’s strange performance.

“What is this mess? I even prefer (sic) kendal’s.”

Kendall Jenner made two appearances in Love‘s calendar, on day five and day 25. The 21-year-0ld model appeared in the video posted on Christmas titled “Love Meditation” as she poses on a cloud in nude-colored bikini. Love also posted a video showing the best of the 2016 calendar so far in celebration of the holiday.

It features Barbara Palvin, Emily Ratajkowski, Alessandra Ambrosio, Chrissy Teigen, Alexa Chung, Bella Hadid, Ciara, Gigi Hadid, and many other stunning females before it ends with Kendall’s meditation pose. Fans left comments on the videos on the magazine’s Instagram, which show the mixed emotions of viewers. People left comments such as “wtf” and “strange” as they watched Jenner’s second video. However, fans didn’t have anything negative to say about Graham’s appearance in the calendar.

Ashley has been winning hearts since first appearing in a Sports Illustrated ad. Since then, she’s gone on to get her own spread in the famed swimsuit edition as she flaunts bikinis. Graham has also partnered with Swimsuits For All to create her own line of suits and bikinis.

A little Christmas cheer. ???????????? @theashleygraham #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall (check back in a few months for this style!) A photo posted by swimsuitsforall (@swimsuitsforall) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:02pm PST

Graham poses in ads for the suits, which have generated plenty of attention. She also advocates for body acceptance and recently had a Barbie doll modeled after her. With all her strides towards body positivity, it’s no surprise fans love seeing her in the famed advent calendar.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]